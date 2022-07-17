IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - July 17th, 2022

The second match of the ongoing Women's T20I tri-series will be played between hosts Ireland and Australia on Sunday, July 17.

The opening game between Australia and Pakistan yesterday was called off due to rain with only eight overs of action possible. The teams will be hoping for the rain to stay away today and will be eager to get on the park.

Australia are the clear favorites given the quality of cricket they play. They were excellent with the ball against Pakistan too, picking up six wickets in eight overs, and conceding only 56 runs.

But they will be aware of the fact that they conceded 28 extras and would love to have some control over their bowling.

Ireland, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and can turn out to be a dangerous side. They stunned South Africa last month in the first of the three-match T20I series.

With their first-choice players returning, they will be confident of putting up a strong showing.

Three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3. Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy is known for her explosive batting at the top of the order for Australia, especially in the T20Is. Not many have forgotten her blistering knock against India in the final of the T20 World Cup 2020 at the iconic MCG.

Her strike-rate of 129.7 in T20Is is a testament to her style of batting in the shortest format. Given that Australia might not lose more wickets or could be chasing a smaller total, making Healy captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 side would be a wise choice.

Alana King has fast become one of the top players in Australian Women's cricket. She made her international debut earlier this year and has featured in only three T20Is so far, but her leg-spin could turn out to be too good for the Ireland batters on the day.

In the washed out game against Pakistan too, Alana King returned with magical figures of 3/8 in the only over she bowled.

She dismissed Kainat Imtiaz, Aliya Riaz and Ayesha Naseem, pinning them all in front of the stumps. Expect her to put up a similar showing in her four-over spell against Ireland.

#1. Megan Schutt

Megan Schutt is a veteran player and often makes early breakthroughs for Australia. She has the ability to swing the new ball prodigiously and can trouble the best of batters.

The Irish players are likely to find it extremely tough to tackle her bowling upfront, especially if the pitch has a bit of moisture in it due to the overnight rain.

Schutt picked up one wicket in the game against Pakistan, sending back Iram Javed for just 12 runs. She conceded only six runs in her two-over spell upfront and can run through the opposition.

She could just be the right pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 side.

