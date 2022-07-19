IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I - July 19th, 2022

The Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 between Ireland, Australia, and Pakistan kicked off on July 16. The series provides good preparation for teams ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The third game of the series sees Ireland Women square off against Pakistan Women at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Ireland Women lost to Australia Women in their opening game of the Tri-Series. They only managed to score 99 in their 20 overs and their bowlers failed to defend the total. They will be eager to bounce back in their next fixture.

Pakistan Women’s first game was washed out due to rain. They will now be eager to register their first win of the series against the Irish Women in their next game.

Ahead of the third game of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis has been one of the consistent performers for the Irish side in the last 12 months. The right-handed batter is scoring runs heavily at the top of the order and giving the Irish side solid starts. She has an experience of over 50 white-ball games at the international level and it will come in handy while facing Pakistan on Tuesday.

Lewis did miss out in Ireland’s opening game of the Tri-Series. She was dismissed on a duck in the very first over but she will back herself to contribute in the next game against Pakistan Women.

The Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof is one to look forward to in the third game of the Tri-Series between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women. Maroof was dismissed on one against Australia Women but she is too good a player to miss out. Maroof will be eager to lead by example against the Irish Women.

Maroof has an experience of 112 T20Is at the highest level and will look to use it all when facing the Irish Women and help her side register the first win of the Tri-Series.

#1 Nida Dar

The star all-rounder from Pakistan is having a good time in white-ball cricket. She finished as the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, picking up 10 wickets in seven games.

Dar stood tall against the Australian Women in their first game when wickets were falling from the other end. She was unbeaten on 10 before rain arrived and washed out the remaining game. Dar is a must pick for your Dream11 side as she can fetch points with both bat and ball.

