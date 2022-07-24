IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20I Tri-Series, Match 6

Ireland Women (IR-W) will take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the sixth match of the T20I Tri-Series at Bready Cricket Club in Bready on Sunday.

Ireland Women are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost three matches so far. Meanwhile, Pakistan's women have only played one game in the competition and won it, defeating Ireland by 13 runs in a rain-affected match after their first two games ended in a no-result. They will look to extend their winning streak as a unit, having just won a big series against Sri Lanka.

Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar will be key players to keep an eye on, as they have been doing well for them in recent years.

IR-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Cara Murray

PK-W XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Match Details

IR-W vs PK-W, T20I Tri-Series, Match 6

Date and Time: July 24, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Ireland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bready Cricket Club can favor batters more than bowlers since the ball comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Today's IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali: Muneeba is an explosive batter who could also prove to be valuable behind the stumps. She has amassed 52 runs at an average of 17.33 in three games.

Batters

Bismah Maroof: She has been one of Pakistan's most consistent batters in recent years. She has scored 46 runs at an average of 15.33 in three games in the competition so far. She is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this game, making her a must-have for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Laura Delany: Delany is a solid all-around performer who has been consistent throughout the competition. She bowled brilliantly against Pakistan in their previous meeting, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 8.33, making her a valuable addition to your IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Arlene Kelly: Arlene Kelly was excellent with her all-round performances in her previous outing, scoring 12 runs and taking one wicket at an economy rate of 10.25. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top three best players to pick in IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Rachel Dealaney (IR-W): 46 points

Tuba Hassan (PK-W): 57 points

Leah Paul (IR-W): 40 points

Important stats for IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Georgina Dempsey: Three runs and two wickets in one game.

Gaby Lewis: 54 runs in three games.

Orla Prendergast: 47 runs in three games.

IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction (T20I Tri-Series 2022)

IR-W vs PK-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Kainat Imtiaz, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Captain: Laura Delany Vice-Captain: Bismah Maroof

IR-W vs PK-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Kainat Imtiaz, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Captain: Laura Delany Vice-Captain: Anam Amin

