IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20I Tri-Series, Match 3

Ireland Women (IR-W) will take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the third match of their T20I tri-series at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready on Tuesday.

Ireland got off to an underwhelming start in the series. They lost their first match against favourites Australia by nine wickets on Sunday. They could only manage 99 after batting first, and unsurprisingly Australia chased down the target with nine wickets to spare.

Pakistan, meanwhile, saw their opening match against Australia get washed out. They were struggling at 55-6 after batting first before the skies opened up.

IR-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XIs

IR-W

Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stockell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Cara Murry.

PK-W

Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

Match Details

Match: IR-W vs PK-W, T20I Tri-Series, Match 3

Date and Time: June 19, 2022; 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready.

Pitch Report

The Bready Cricket Club track is expected to be slow, and bowlers have the upper hand initially. A score between 120 and 140 could be a par score.

Today’s IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali is a fabulous choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 242 runs in 26 games.

Batters

Star Irish batter Gaby Lewis hasn’t been in the best of form lately. She has scored three ducks in her last five games but continues to remain one of the best options for Ireland. She has amassed 1107 runs in her career.

All-rounders

Nida Dar is one of the most accomplished players from the Pakistan camp and has plenty of experience. She has scored 1267 runs and taken ten wickets. She'll hope to lead from the front. Dar could prove to be a great captaincy choice in your IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Arlene Kelly is a wonderful bowler who has impressed early on in her career. She has picked up four wickets in as many games at an average of 16.50.

Five best players to pick in IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar (PK-W)

Bismah Maroof (PK-W)

Gaby Lewis (IR-W)

Fatima Sana (PK-W)

Laura Delany (IR-W)

Key stats for IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar: 1267 runs and 10 wickets

Gaby Lewis: 1107 runs

Fatima Sana: 8 wickets

Leah Paul: 19 wickets

Bismah Maroof: 2291 runs and 36 wickets

IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction

IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary Waldron, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Nida Dar, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Fatima Sana, Anam Amin.

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-Captain: Arlene Kelly.

IR-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Nida Dar, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin.

Captain: Bismah Maroof. Vice-Captain: Leah Paul.

