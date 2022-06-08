IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Ireland Women (IR-W) will lock horns with South Africa Women (SA-W) in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Wednesday, 8 June.

The series is currently leveled at 1-1. In the last match, South Africa Women defeated Ireland Women by eight wickets. Upon winning the toss, the Irish elected to bat first, but could muster only 106 runs. The South Africans convincingly chased down the total with five overs to spare.

IR-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (C), Mary Waldron (WK), Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire.

SA-W XI

Lara Godall, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tyron, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

IR-W vs SA-W, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 8th June 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Pembroke Cricket Club generally favors the bowlers. Both seamers and spinners will get ample help off the wicket. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 125 runs.

Today’s IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mary Waldron: Waldron has scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 85.71 in two games. She is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Laura Wolvaardt: Wolvaardt has underperformed in the last couple of matches, but overlooking her for Wednesday's game wouldn't be a wise decision. She has scored 21 runs at a strike rate of 80.76 in the two fixtures.

Gaby Lewis: Lewis has led Ireland Women's top order in both T20Is, smashing 83 runs at a strike rate of 123.88.

All-rounders

Sune Luus: Luus has shown promising signs with the bat, scoring 23 runs in two matches. She is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Leah Paul: Paul has scored 56 runs and picked up a wicket in two outings in the series.

Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail: Ismail has been in decent form, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in two matches. She was adjudged the Player of the Match in the second T20I.

Tumi Sekhukhune: Sekhukhune has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.12 in two matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Tumi Sekhukhune (SA-W) - 193 points

Arlene Kelly (IR-W) - 122 points

Nadine de Klerk (SA-W) - 120 points

Gaby Lewis (IR-W) - 118 points

Anneke Bosch (SA-W) - 109 points

Important Stats for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Tumi Sekhukhune: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.12

Arlene Kelly: 12 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 60.00 and ER - 5.42

Nadine de Klerk: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.37

Gaby Lewis: 83 runs in 2 matches; SR - 123.88

Anneke Bosch: 61 runs and 1 wicket; SR - 83.56 and ER - 7.33

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction - 3rd T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary Waldron, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Gaby Lewis, Sune Luus, Leah Paul, Nadine de Klerk, Arlene Kelly, Shabnim Ismail, Celeste Raack, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Captain: Anneke Bosch. Vice-captain: Leah Paul.

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction - 3rd T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tazmin Brits, Lara Godall, Anneke Bosch, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Chloe Tyron, Sune Luus, Leah Paul, Shabnim Ismail, Cara Murray, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Captain: Sune Luus. Vice-captain: Leah Paul.

