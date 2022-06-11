IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Ireland Women (IR-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Saturday, 11 June.

South Africa overcame an early scare to clinch what was an exciting T20I series against the Irish. They will be keen to continue in the same vein of form in the ODI format as well, with the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus leading the way. However, they will need to contend with a resourceful Irish side who have a lot of depth and balance in their roster. With both teams eager to start the series on a high, a cracking game beckons in Dublin.

IR-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire and Cara Murray.

SA-W XI

Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

IR-W vs SA-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 11th June, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Castle Avenue is a decent one to bat on, the bowlers should get some help off the surface. The pacers will get the ball to move around early on, keeping the batters at bay. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mary Waldron: Although Mary Waldron showed glimpses of her ability in the T20I series, she wasn't able to convert her starts into big ones. She is technically sound and can take on the bowlers at will, holding her in good stead. With Trisha Chetty likely to bat lower down the order, Waldron should get the nod for this game.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in the world, impressing in the Women's T20 Challenge and the ICC Women's World Cup earlier in the year. Wolvaardt is capable against both pace and spin and can shift gears at will. Given her recent form and ability, she is a must-have in your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Leah Paul: Leah Paul had her moments in the T20I series, scoring 61 runs and picking up a wicket. While her bowling ability is noteworthy, Leah's ability to bat deep and score big runs makes her a valuable asset to the Irish unit. With the conditions also suiting her skill-set, she is a good addition to your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka: Ayabonga Khaka has been an integral part of South Africa's bowling attack for quite some time now, with her ability to nail the yorker being noteworthy. She has been in good form over the last few months in white-ball cricket and given her experience, she can be backed to fare well today.

Top 3 best players to pick in IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Sune Luus (SA-W)

Gaby Lewis (IR-W)

Important stats for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis - 505 runs and 10 wickets in 22 ODI matches

Ayabonga Khaka - 108 wickets in 81 ODI matches, Average: 24.44

Laura Wolvaardt - 2915 runs in 74 ODI matches, Average: 45.54

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Waldron, L Wolvaardt, L Goodall, S Kavanagh, G Lewis, S Luus, L Paul, A Khaka, S Ismail, C Raack and T Sekhukhune.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: L Paul.

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Waldron, L Wolvaardt, T Brits, S Kavanagh, G Lewis, S Luus, L Paul, A Khaka, S Ismail, C Raack and S MacMahon.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: S Luus.

