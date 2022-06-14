IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Ireland Women (IR-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Tuesday, 14 June.

The South Africans landed the first blow in the ODI series with an impeccable bowling performance. The likes of Ismail and Khaka were right on the money with their bowling as the Irish succumbed to a heavy defeat. However, the hosts have had their moments in the T20I and ODI series and are capable of springing a surprise upon the South Africans. With the outcome of the series hanging in the balance, a competitive game of cricket beckons in Dublin.

IR-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Jane Maguire and Cara Murray.

SA-W XI

Lara Goodall, Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Delmi Tucker, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Raisibe Ntozakhe and Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Details

IR-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 14th June, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. New-ball bowlers will be key with there being ample swing and bounce available off the surface. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle and look to keep wickets in hand towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today's IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mary Waldron: Mary Waldron couldn't score many runs in the previous game but remains a valuable asset in the Irish middle order. The wicketkeeper-batter can keep the scoreboard ticking and shift gears at times of need. With Trisha Chetty batting lower down the order, Waldron stands out as the best option in this department.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt had a rare off-day in the previous game, getting out cheaply in the powerplay. She is one of the best batters in the women's division, with her ability to score big runs being the key. With Wolvaardt due for a big one, she is a must-have in your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Leah Paul: Leah Paul is Ireland's best player, capable of impacting a game with her all-round skills. Although her record isn't the greatest in ODI cricket, Paul has a knack for coming up with good performances. With her all-round skill bound to play a role, Paul is a good addition to your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka: Ayabonga Khaka was sensational in the previous game, picking up two wickets in the powerplay overs. In addition to her new-ball prowess, Khaka is known for her ability to nail the yorkers in the death overs. Given the form that she is in at the moment, Khaka could be backed to take a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W)

Gaby Lewis (IR-W)

Important stats for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis - 505 runs and 10 wickets in 23 ODI matches

Ayabonga Khaka - 110 wickets in 82 ODI matches

Laura Wolvaardt - 2923 runs in 75 ODI matches

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Waldron, L Wolvaardt, L Goodall, G Lewis, S MacMahod, S Luus, L Paul, A Kelly, A Khaka, S Ismail and G Dempsey.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: A Khaka.

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Waldron, L Wolvaardt, A Steyn, G Lewis, S Kavanagh, S Luus, L Paul, S MacMahon, A Khaka, S Ismail and R Ntozakhe.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: L Paul.

