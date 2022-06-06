IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Ireland Women (IR-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Monday, 6 June.

Ireland pulled off a stunning win in the previous game with the likes of Leah Paul and Celeste Raack impressing for the hosts. They will now be eyeing a big series win at the expense of South Africa, who will rely on their superior star-power and balance to return to winning ways. All eyes will be on South Africa's batting unit led by Laura Wolvaardt, but Ireland have already shown that they boast a decent bowling attack in the format. With the series potentially on the line, an entertaining game beckons in Dublin.

IR-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire and Cara Murray.

SA-W XI

Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

IR-W vs SA-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 6th June, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Penbroke Cricket Club with ample help available for the pacers. The new ball should do a bit with extra bounce also available off the surface. There should be some turn available for the spinners, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being a good score at the venue.

Today's IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mary Waldron: Mary Waldron is one of Ireland's best batters, capable of playing both pace and spin well. She has slotted in at No. 3, with her ability to score big runs being key. With Trisha Chetty batting down the order, Waldron should get the nod today.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, but she remains one of the best batters in world cricket. The South African can anchor an innings and shift gears at will, with her range of shots being noteworthy. Although she is slated to bat at No. 4, her experience and ability should make her a must-have in your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Leah Paul: Leah Paul was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a well-complied 47 and also chipping in with a wicket. While Paul's bowling prowess adds value, her ability to score big runs holds her in good stead. With the Irish all-rounder in good form, she is a good addition to your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail didn't have a great outing with the ball in the first game, bowling only three overs. The express pacer has a lot of experience and can swing the ball at a high pace early on. With the conditions suiting her style of bowling, Ismail should pick up a wicket or two in the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Sune Luus (SA-W)

Gaby Lewis (IR-W)

Important stats for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis - 1047 runs in 49 T20I matches, Average: 26.57

Nadine de Klerk - 20 wickets in 24 T20I matches, Average: 18.15

Laura Wolvaardt - 608 runs in 34 T20I matches, Average: 26.43

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Waldron, L Wolvaardt, A Bosch, G Lewis, S Luus, L Paul, N de Klerk, A Kelly, S Ismail, C Raack and T Sekhukhune.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: L Paul.

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Waldron, L Wolvaardt, L Goodall, G Lewis, T Brits, L Paul, C Tryon, A Kelly, S Ismail, C Raack and T Sekhukhune.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: A Kelly.

