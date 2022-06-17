IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Ireland Women (IR-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Friday, 17 June.

Ireland Women have been blown away by South Africa, with the likes of Shabnim Ismail and Andrie Steyn starring for the visitors. The South Africans will look to end the tour on a high with another big win and will bank on their superior firepower to see them through. But the Irish have shown signs of progress over the last few games, holding them in good stead. With both teams eager to get the win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Dublin.

IR-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Mary Waldron (wk), Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Jane Maguire and Cara Murray.

SA-W XI

Lara Goodall, Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Delmi Tucker, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Raisibe Ntozakhe and Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Details

IR-W vs SA-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 17th June, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pacers will be key, with there being ample swing and bounce for them. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand for the backend of the innings. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 220-230 being a good total at the venue.

Today's IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mary Waldron: Mary Waldron has not been in the best of form in the ODI series, unable to score many runs in the middle order. However, she is known for her ability to anchor an innings, which should hold her in good stead. With Waldron due for a big one, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is a fine player in this format, with her record speaking for itself. However, she hasn't been able to get going at the top of the order. She is too good a player to be kept down for long and given her knack for scoring big runs, she is a must-have in your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Leah Paul: Leah Paul, like Laura Wolvaardt, is itching to get back into runscoring form. The opener is Ireland's best batter, capable of playing both pace and spin well. With Paul bound to have a say with the ball as well, she should be a good addition to your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail was sensational in the previous game, picking up a couple of wickets. The South African is one of the fastest bowlers on the women's circuit and can swing the ball viciously. With the conditions likely to help her, she is another handy pick in your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W)

Gaby Lewis (IR-W)

Important stats for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis - 564 runs and 10 wickets in 24 ODI matches

Ayabonga Khaka - 110 wickets in 83 ODI matches

Laura Wolvaardt - 2960 runs in 76 ODI matches

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Waldron, A Steyn, L Wolvaardt, L Goodall, G Lewis, S MacMahon, S Luus, L Paul, S Ismail, R Ntozakhe and G Dempsey.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: S Ismail.

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Waldron, A Steyn, L Wolvaardt, N de Klerk, G Lewis, S MacMahon, S Luus, L Paul, S Ismail, R Ntozakhe and J Maguire.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: L Paul.

