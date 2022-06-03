IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I

Ireland Women will take on South Africa Women in the first T20I of the Ireland Women vs South Africa Women series at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Friday.

Ireland Women will be playing an international match for the first time since November 2021. They took part in the Women’s World Cup qualifiers but failed to make their way past the group stage. Ireland Women won once and lost once while another game got abandoned during their Group A campaign. They are currently placed 12th in the Women’s T20I rankings.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup where they lost to England Women by 137 runs. They have been an extremely consistent side and are ranked fifth in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. South Africa Women have also won four of the last five matches between the two sides.

IR-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IR-W XI

Gaby Lewis (C), Rachel Delaney, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Sophie MacMahon, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack

SA-W XI

Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Match Details

IR-W vs SA-W, Ireland Women vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 3rd June, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The track is good for batting and plenty of runs will be on offer on this wicket. Both sides would love to chase at this venue after winning the toss.

Today’s IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 288 runs in 49 T20I matches at a strike rate of 82.99.

Batters

Young Gaby Lewis is a wonderful cricketer who will be hoping to leave her mark here. In 48 T20Is, she has amassed 995 runs at a strike rate of over 111 and has also taken three wickets.

Laura Wolvaardt is in the form of her life and was the best player for South Africa Women in the recently held Women’s World Cup. Wolvaardt has scored 588 runs in 33 matches at a strike rate of 114.61. She will be the best captaincy pick for your IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sune Luus is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a game almost single-handedly. Having played 83 T20Is, she has scored 866 runs at a strike rate of over 104 and has also picked up 47 wickets.

Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail also had a phenomenal World Cup campaign where she was in great form and troubled opposition batters. She has scalped 110 wickets in 98 T20Is and has also added 175 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Sune Luus (SA-W)

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W)

Gaby Lewis (IR-W)

Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W)

Important stats for IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt: 588 runs in 33 T20Is

Sune Luus: 866 runs and 47 wickets in 83 T20Is

Shabnim Ismail: 175 runs and 110 wickets in 98 T20Is

Gaby Lewis: 995 runs and three wickets in 48 T20Is

Ayabonga Khaka: 32 wickets in 36 T20Is

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Arlene Kelly, Chloe Tryon, Leah Paul, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Celeste Raack, Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: Sune Luus

IR-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Trisha Chetty, Gaby Lewis, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Leah Paul, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Celeste Raack, Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Shabnim Ismail, Vice-Captain: Gaby Lewis

