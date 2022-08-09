IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Ireland (IRE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Tuesday, August 9.

Afghanistan begin their T20 World Cup preparations with a series against a well-balanced Irish side. Ireland have been in the thick of things over the last few months, playing some vital matches against New Zealand and South Africa. Although they have not been in the best of form, Ireland are a force to be reckoned with in home conditions and will fancy their chances of a win. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will rely on their strong bowling attack to do the damage as they eye a winning start to the series. All in all, an entertaining game beckons between the two sides in Belfast.

IRE vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy/Craig Young.

AFG XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Darwish Rasooli/Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Noor Ahmad.

Match Details

IRE vs AFG, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 9th August 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

The pitch in Belfast is a good one to bat on despite there being ample help on offer for the pacers early on. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early phases. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play. 160-170 should be a good total at the venue, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s IRE vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, one of the best players in the Afghanistan side, is known for his ability to score big runs at the top of the order. He is a good player of both pace and spin, holding him in good stead. With some experience under his belt as well, Gurbaz should get the nod over Lorcan Tucker in your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling has not been in the best of form in recent weeks, unable to get going against New Zealand and South Africa. The burly Irishman is an explosive batter who also has a decent record Afghanistan in the T20 format. With the opener due for a big knock, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi is one of the best all-rounders in the world, with a heap of experience under his belt. Nabi is a skilled batter who has a knack for finishing games with the bat and also adds value with his off-spin. With his all-round skill-set adding balance to the side, Nabi could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Josh Little: Josh Little was impressive in the previous series against South Africa, using his height and ability to generate high pace to good effect. He can swing the ball both ways, with his left-arm angle also adding a different dimension to the Irish attack. Given the conditions on offer, Little should be a fine addition to your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Important stats for IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Harry Tector - 713 runs in 39 T20I matches, SR: 129.17

Mark Adair - 65 wickets in 46 T20I matches, Average: 19.17

Rashid Khan - 109 wickets in 61 T20I matches, Average: 12.73

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Josh Little and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Josh Little and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

