IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Ireland (IRE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Thursday, August 11.

Ireland finally tasted victory in their home season, courtesy of a fine performance against Afghanistan in the previous game. The likes of Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker impressed with the bat and will be keen to sustain their form in this game as well. However, Afghanistan are a force to be reckoned with in this format, with Rashid Khan headlining the roster. Although they will start as the favorites, the Irish cannot be taken lightly. With both sides eyeing a crucial win, an entertaining game beckons in Belfast.

IRE vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

AFG XI

Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Match Details

IRE vs AFG, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 11th August 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club is a competitive one with there being some help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, who will be key in the powerplay phase. While the spinners should also have a say in the outcome of the match, the batters will look to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s IRE vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed flashes of his brilliance in the previous game, but couldn't convert a promising start into a big one. He is one of the most explosive batters on the Afghan circuit and has a wide range of shots in his arsenal. With Gurbaz capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, he is one to watch out for in the powerplay phase.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring 31 runs and holding the fort at the top of the order. The Irish opener has blown hot and cold over the last few weeks, but remains a fine player in this format. With Stirling due for a big knock, he is a fine addition to your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi is one of the best all-rounders in the world, with his record and experience speaking for itself. The Afghan captain couldn't make a big impact on the outcome of the previous game, unable to get going in the middle overs. However, the conditions suit Nabi's skill-set, holding him in good stead and making him a good pick for your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair is the leader of the Irish bowling attack, with a brilliant T20I record to his name. The Irish pacer can hold his own in the powerplay and death overs, with his ability to swing the new ball being key. With Adair capable of scoring quick and handy runs down the order as well, he could be a brilliant addition to your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Important stats for IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Lorcan Tucker - 50(32) vs Afghanistan in the previous match

Usman Ghani - 59(42) vs Ireland in the previous match

Barry McCarthy - 3/34 vs Afghanistan in the previous match

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Harry Tector, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Harry Tector.

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andy Balbirnie, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Harry Tector, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Gareth Delany.

