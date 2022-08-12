IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Ireland (IRE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday, August 12.

Afghanistan have not had the best of starts to their ICC T20 World Cup preparations with two consecutive losses against Ireland. Mohammad Nabi and Co. have been found wanting tactically, with Rashid Khan's topsy-turvy form also not helping their case. Ireland, meanwhile, have clicked as a unit in both games and are a win away from sealing a morale-boosting series triumph. Although Ireland have all the momentum heading into the game, Afghanistan are more than capable of flipping the script with a fine performance of their own. With the outcome of the series on the line, a cracking game is on the cards in Belfast.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this IRE vs AFG match, click here!

IRE vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

AFG XI

Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Match Details

IRE vs AFG, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 12th August 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

The pitch was on the slower side in the previous game and is likely to remain the same today. The pacers should get the new ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, with the ball gripping off the surface. A change of pace will be crucial, with the spinners likely to play a big role in the outcome of the game. Batting first would be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being par at the venue.

Today’s IRE vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has not been in the best of form for Afghanistan, failing to get going in the series so far. He is an aggressive batter with some franchise league experience under his belt as well. With the Afghan keeper due for a big score, he could be a handy pick in your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling has shown glimpses of his ability over the last week, but is due a big performance. Stirling is an experienced campaigner who has a heap of experience to fall back on. He is also a good player of both pace and spin, with his ability to provide fast starts at the top of the order holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Gareth Delany: Gareth Delany has been in good form with the ball in this series, even picking up a few wickets in the previous game. While his leg-spin adds undeniable value, Delany's batting prowess is what stands out. He is an attack-minded batter who can tee off from ball one. Given the balance that he provides to the Irish side, he should be a must-have in your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has been quiet in this series, unable to take wickets like he usually does in the middle overs. The Afghan leggie is perhaps the best spinner in white-ball cricket and can also add value with the bat down the order. Given Rashid's record in this format and his knack for picking up wickets, he is another must-have in your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Important stats for IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie - 46(36) vs Afghanistan in the previous match

Mohammad Nabi - 9(9) and 2/15 vs Ireland in the previous match

Josh Little - 2/18 vs Afghanistan in the previous match

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Josh Little and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Usman Ghani, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Captain: Najibullah Zadran. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar