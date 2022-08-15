IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between Ireland (IRE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Monday, August 15.

After a slow start to the series, Ireland hit back with a fine batting display in the third T20I to keep the series alive. While their star spinner Rashid Khan is struggling for form, Afghanistan will want the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to step up as they eye a series-leveling win. Ireland, meanwhile, have a series win in their sights with the duo of Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker impressing the most. Although they will start as underdogs, Ireland have shown that they are well and truly capable of negating Afghanistan's bowling attack. With the series possibly on the line, a cracker of a game beckons in Belfast.

IRE vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Fionn Hand and Graham Hume.

AFG XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani/Karim Janat, Azamatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Fareed Malik.

Match Details

IRE vs AFG, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 15th August 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club is a decent one to bat on despite there being enough help on offer for the bowlers. The powerplay phase will be crucial, with the pacers likely to get some swing with the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, with variations in length and pace being important. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s IRE vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lorcan Tucker: Lorcan Tucker has been a revelation since moving to the top order, scoring runs for fun against both pace and spin. The Irish keeper has done well against the likes of Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi in the series, scoring 108 runs in three matches. Given his recent burst of form, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran has impressed for Afghanistan in the series, scoring 82 runs in three matches despite batting in different positions. The youngster is an attack-minded batter who is not afraid to take on the bowling. With Zadran likely to bat in the top order, he could be backed to score more runs against Ireland.

All-rounder

Gareth Delany: Although Gareth Delany has blown hot and cold with the bat in the series, his bowling has served Ireland well. However, it is usually his explosive batting ability that catches the eye, with him having a strike rate of 131.53 in T20Is. With the conditions suiting the all-rounder in Belfast, Delany is a handy addition to your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan, who is perhaps the best white-ball bowler in the world, has not had the best series against Ireland. He is yet to pick up a wicket and has an economy rate of 7.50 in the series. However, he is not someone who could be kept down for too long. Rashid has a heap of T20 experience to overturn his form, making him a must-have in your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (AFG)

Important stats for IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie - 98 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 32.67

Rashid Khan - 0 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Economy: 7.50

Josh Little - 5 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Economy: 6.67

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (4th T20I)

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 4th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Josh Little and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 4th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

