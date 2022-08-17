IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

The fifth T20I between Ireland (IRE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Wednesday, August 17.

After Ireland gained a two-nil lead, Afghanistan hit back with two convincing performances of their own to level the five-match series. Afghanistan have found their mojo in the last couple of games, with Najibullah Zadran standing out with the bat. Although Afghanistan head into the series decider with momentum on their side, Ireland cannot be taken lightly. They have a good mix of youth and experience in their side and will fancy their chances of a win in what promises to be an entertaining game of cricket in Belfast.

IRE vs AFG Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Fionn Hand and Barry McCarthy.

AFG XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Fareed Malik.

Match Details

IRE vs AFG, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 17th August 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

The pitch in Belfast is a decent one to bat on with there being ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the pacers should get the ball to bounce and move around in the early stages, the batters will look to make full use of the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners should get the ball to turn, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. A change of pace should be a viable option for the bowlers, with 160-170 being a decent first-innings total at the venue.

Today’s IRE vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz put in a good performance in the previous game, scoring a 13-ball 24 inside the powerplay phase. While his form has not been great over the last couple of weeks, Gurbaz is an explosive batter capable of taking on the bowling right from the word go. With Gurbaz due for a big performance, he is a good addition to your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is another aggressive batter who has blown hot and cold in the series. He has scored just 55 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 105.77. He showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring a quick-fire 20 off just nine balls, holding him in good stead ahead of the series decider.

All-rounder

George Dockrell: George Dockrell has been the standout player in this series, scoring 134 runs and picking two wickets. While he has not been used much with the ball, Dockrell has been brilliant with the bat, often coming up with quick runs in the backend of the innings. Given his form and experience, Dockrell is a good pick for your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan sprung back into wicket-taking form, picking up a couple of scalps in the previous game. While his form bodes well for him, Rashid is a brilliant white-ball bowler, with his record speaking for itself. With the Afghan leggie also adding value with the bat, he is a must-have in your IRE vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (AFG)

Important stats for IRE vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

George Dockrell - 134 runs in 4 matches in this series, SR: 152.27

Rashid Khan - 2 wickets in 4 matches in this series, Economy: 7.40

Josh Little - 5 wickets in 4 matches in this series, Economy: 7.50

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today (5th T20I)

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 5th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector, Hazratullah Zazai, George Dockrell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Josh Little and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 5th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Lorcan Tucker, Hazratullah Zazai, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

