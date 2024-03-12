IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland vs Afghanistan 2024, 3rd ODI

The 3rd ODI match of the Ireland vs Afghanistan 2024 will see Ireland (IRE) squaring off against Afghanistan (AFG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, March 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The 1st ODI match was won by Afghanistan as they smashed 310 runs in the first innings losing only 5 wickets. They won the match by 35 runs. Last match was abandoned due to rain.

Ireland played exceptionally well in the 1st ODI match, but were overpowered by Afghanistan. They are again expected to win today's match.

IRE vs AFG Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Ireland vs Afghanistan 2024 will be played on March 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE vs AFG, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 12th March 2024, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah supports spinners over pacers. Batting in 1st innings is usually considered better on this pitch. This is the same pitch where Afghanistan and Ireland played the 1st ODI match. A total of 585 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

IRE vs AFG Form Guide

IRE - L N/R

AFG - W N/R

IRE vs AFG Probable Playing XI

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young, Graham Hume

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Gurbaz

R Gurabaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. L Tucker is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Zadran

H Tector and I Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. H Shahidi is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

M Nabi and A Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. C Campher is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

F Farooqi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T van Woerkom and F Farooqi. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. M Adair is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IRE vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Omarzai

Since the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, you can make A Omarzai the captain of your team. He smashed 19 runs and took 2 wickets in the first match.

R Gurbaz

R Gurbaz loves performing against Ireland and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 121 runs in just 117 balls in the 1st ODI match.

5 Must-Picks for IRE vs AFG, 3rd ODI

A Omarzai

R Gurbaz

H Tector

M Nabi

F Farooqi

Ireland vs Afghanistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, L Tucker

Batters: I Zadran, H Tector, H Shahidi

All-rounders: M Nabi, A Omarzai, C Campher

Bowlers: T Van Woerkom, F Farooqi, M Adair

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: I Zadran, H Tector, P Stirling

All-rounders: M Nabi, A Omarzai

Bowlers: T Van Woerkom, F Farooqi, M Adair, C Young, N Ahmad