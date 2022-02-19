IRE vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 8

Ireland will lock horns with Bahrain in the eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Ireland are currently third in the Group A points table, failing to win their opening game against the UAE by 18 runs. Bahrain, on the other hand, are currently sitting at the top of the standings after registering a six-wicket win against Germany in their opening match.

IRE vs BAH Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

BAH XI

Prashanth Kurup, Fiaz Ahmed, Muhammad Younis, Haider Ali Butt, Junaid Aziz, Imran Javed, Muhammad Safdar (WK), Shahid Mahmood, Waseeq Ahmed, Sarfraz Ali (C), Sathaiya Veerapathiran.

Match Details

IRE vs BAH, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 8

Date and Time: 19th February 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium is an absolute belter where bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a healthy total on the board. The average first-innings score at the venue is 165 runs.

Today’s IRE vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lorcan Tucker: Tucker scored 25 runs against Oman and could help you earn some valuable points today.

Batters

Paul Stirling: Stirling is an explosive top-order batter who smashed 32 runs against Oman at a strike rate of 145.45.

Sarfraz Ali: Ali is a reliable batter who played a crucial 69-run knock against Germany.

All-rounders

Simi Singh: Singh scalped a wicket against Oman. He can also score some crucial runs for his side.

Junaid Aziz: Aziz carried his team to victory against Germany by taking five wickets at an economy rate of 3.00.

Bowlers

Mark Adair: Adair will lead the Irish bowling attack on Saturday. He scalped one wicket against Oman at an economy rate of 5.00.

Shahid Mahmood: Mahmood picked up a wicket against Germany at an economy rate of 6.66. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRE vs BAH Dream11 prediction team

Junaid Aziz (BAH) - 167 points

Sarfraz Ali (BAH) - 111 points

Mark Adair (IRE) - 58 points

Craig Young (IRE) - 56 points

Paul Stirling (IRE) - 48 points

Important Stats for IRE vs BAH Dream11 prediction team

Junaid Aziz: 5 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.00

Sarfraz Ali: 69 runs in 1 match; SR - 181.57

Mark Adair: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 7.00

Craig Young: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.50

Paul Stirling: 32 runs in 1 match; SR - 145.45

IRE vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs BAH Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Sarfraz Ali, Muhammad Younis, Simi Singh, Junaid Aziz, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Shahid Mahmood.

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

IRE vs BAH Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Sarfraz Ali, Haider Ali Butt, Simi Singh, Junaid Aziz, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran.

Captain: Junaid Aziz. Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie.

