Ireland (IRE) and Bangladesh (BAN) are set to lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, May 14. The County Ground in Chelmsford will play host to the contest.

After the first ODI was called off due to rain, Bangladesh managed to draw level in the series on Friday. The Tigers won by three wickets after chasing down 320 with 33 balls to spare.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan hasn’t tasted a lot of success in the ongoing series. He looked good with the bat in the first ODI before Graham Hume accounted for his wicket. In the second game, he bowled 10 overs without getting a wicket.

However, keeping in mind the class Shakib has, it is only a matter of time before he roars back. Fantasy users should pick him for the IRE vs BAN match.

#2 Harry Tector (IRE) – 8.5 credits

Harry Tector is in the form of his life and fantasy users should not leave him out for the IRE vs BAN match. In two matches thus far, he has scored 161 runs at an average of 161 and a strike rate of 107.33.

In the second match of the series, Tector scored 104 off 113 balls with the help of seven fours and 10 sixes. He has been a real asset for Ireland over the last 12 months.

#1 Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) – 7 credits

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been the standout batter for Bangladesh in the series. He has racked up 161 runs at an average of 80.50 and a strike rate of 101.25.

In the second ODI, the left-handed batter scored 117 off 93 balls with 12 fours and three sixes. If he gets going again, the Irish bowlers will be in trouble.

