IRE vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Ireland vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI – May 12, 2023  

Ireland (IRE) and Bangladesh (BAN) are set to face each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, May 12. The County Ground in Chelmsford will host the contest.

The first ODI between the two teams was called off due to rain. After Bangladesh scored 246 for nine, rain halted proceedings once and for all when Ireland were at 65 for three in 16.3 overs. It meant that South Africa qualified for the 2023 World Cup while Ireland will have to take part in the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IRE vs BAN game:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 9 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Shakib Al Hasan needs no introduction as he is one of the greatest all-rounders to have graced the game. He looked good in the previous game, having scored 20 runs off 21 balls with four fours. But Graham Hume rattled his woodwork after Shakib tried to dance down the track. Shakib didn’t get a chance to bowl. Fantasy users should pick him for the IRE vs BAN match.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) – 8 credits

Bangladesh v England - 2nd One Day International

Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a reasonable outing with the bat in the first ODI. He scored 27 runs off 34 balls with four fours in trying conditions before George Dockrell accounted for his wicket. Mehidy didn’t get a chance to bowl, but has been a genuine wicket-taker for the Tigers across formats. He should be picked for the IRE vs BAN match.

#1 Joshua Little (IRE) – 8.5 credits

Ireland T20 International Squad Training Session

Joshua Little came into the series high on confidence after performing well for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He finished with figures of 10-0-61-3. He picked up the crucial wickets of Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh’s top-scorer in the game, and Taijul Islam. He should be picked up for the IRE vs BAN match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's IRE vs BAN 2nd ODI? Shakib Al Hasan Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2 votes