IRE vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021-22, Match 9

Ireland will take on Germany in the ninth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman on Monday.

Ireland have had an underwhelming campaign so far. They’ve barely kept their chances of the reaching the next round alive with a 21-run win over Bahrain in their previous game.

They need a convincing margin to edge ahead of Bahrain. They are currently third in the group, and will look to better their net run rate. Germany, meanwhile, have almost been knocked out of the competition. They’ve lost consecutive games against Bahrain and UAE.

IRE vs GER Probable Playing XIs

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Craig Young.

GER XI

Justin Broad, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Michael Richardson (wk), Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Faisal Bin Mubashir, Dieter Klein, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Talha Khan, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Muslim Yar Ashraf, Ghulam Ahmadi.

Match Details

Match: IRE vs GER, T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 9.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. A total of 180 could prove to be a par score at this venue, and the team winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s IRE vs GER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Richardson could be a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He will look for a big knock here.

Batters

Andy Balbirnie is one of the most accomplished batters in Ireland history. He has scored 52 runs in two games in this tournament at a strike rate of over 115.

Meanwhile, Paul Stirling has been in great form, and was impactful in the PSL too. He has scored 64 runs in two games in this tournament.

All-rounders

Justin Broad has been absolutely phenomenal for Germany so far. He has scored 82 runs so far, and will look to continue with the same momentum in this game.

Bowlers

Craig Young has bowled brilliantly. He has picked up five wickets in two games so far.

Five best players to pick in IRE vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Craig Young (IRE) – 145 points.

Justin Broad (GER) – 128 points.

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah (GER) – 101 points.

Gareth Delany (IRE) – 95 points.

Paul Stirling (IRE) – 93 points.

Key stats for IRE vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Craig Young: 5 wickets.

Justin Broad: 82 runs.

Vijayshankar Chikkanaiah: 67 runs.

Gareth Delany: 54 runs.

Paul Stirling: 64 runs.

IRE vs GER Dream11 Prediction

IRE vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Richardson, Vijayshankar Chikkanaiah, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Justin Broad, Daniel Klein, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Muslim yar Ashraf, Mark Adair.

Captain: Craig Young. Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling.

IRE vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Richardson, Vijayshankar Chikkanaiah, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Justin Broad, Daniel Klein, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Muslim yar Ashraf, Mark Adair.

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-Captain: Justin Broad.

Edited by Bhargav