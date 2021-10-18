IRE vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 18th, 2021

Ireland and the Netherlands will meet each other in the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the encounter between the two sides.

Ireland had a great pre-season, having won both their warm-up matches. The Netherlands, on the other hand, defeated Oman but lost against Scotland.

Both sides have several experienced players in their ranks and will give it their all to start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a victory.

With that said, let's take a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash between Ireland and the Netherlands.

Irish bowler Craig Young had a great run during the warm-up matches. He picked up three wickets for 15 runs against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their four-overs spell. He also dismissed two batters against Bangladesh in the team's second warm-up fixture.

The 31-year-old pacer will lead Ireland's bowling attack and all eyes will be on him to dismiss the Dutch batters early on during the innings.

Dutch skipper Ben Cooper was in fine touch with the bat during his side's warm-up encounters against Scotland and Oman. The skipper will look to lead his side from the front with the bat.

The pitch in Abu Dhabi will assist batters throughout the game, making him a suitable pick to lead your Dream11 team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Ireland's opening batter and skipper Andrew Balbirnie will be a key asset for the side in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. He amassed an unbeaten 42 off 46 deliveries against PNG in a warm-up match. The skipper also contributed a few runs to the team's tally in their victory against Bangladesh.

Balbirnie has been in great form over the last few matches and is expected to score runs for his side. With the pitch playing in favor of the batters, it gives him the right opportunity to go after the Dutch bowlers right from the word go.

He is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for Match 3 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

