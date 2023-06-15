IRE vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-up match – June 15, 2023

The ninth match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-ups 2023 will see Ireland (IRE) take on the Netherlands (NED). The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will be hosting this exciting IRE vs NED clash on Thursday, June 15.

Ireland faced the United States in their first warm-up fixture. The bowlers restricted the USA to 312/6 after electing to bowl first. In reply, Harry Tector smashed a fantastic ton as he remained unbeaten on 149 to guide his side across the line in the 46th over.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, lost their first warm-up game against Sri Lanka. After being asked to bat first, the Dutch team got bundled out on 214. The bowlers tried hard and picked up seven wickets in total but failed to defend the total.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IRE vs NED game.

IRE vs NED Squad for Today's Match

Ireland Squad

Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andrew Balbirnie, Andy McBrine (c), Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume

Netherlands Squad

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma, Teja Nidamanuru, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

#3 Saqib Zulfiqar (NED) – 7 credits

Netherlands Tour to South Africa: South Africa Training Session

Saqib Zulfiqar played a well-composed knock against Sri Lanka in their warm-up fixture on Tuesday. He looked solid at the crease and hit a fifty. He played some beautiful strokes before falling on a 64-ball 56.

Zulfiqar’s knock against the Lankans comprised six boundaries. He also picked the wicket of well-set Dimuth Karunaratne and gave away 39 runs in his seven overs.

#2 Paul Stirling (IRE) – 8.5 credits

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Paul Stirling gave Ireland a solid start while chasing 313 against the USA in their first warm-up game. He hit seven boundaries and a maximum and kept the USA at bay. He scored 55 off 53 balls before departing in the 18th over.

Stirling has plenty of experience at the highest level and is a vital cog in the Irish batting lineup.

#1 Harry Tector (IRE) – 7.5 credits

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Harry Tector played a match-winning knock against the USA on Tuesday. Chasing a mammoth total of 313, Tector held the Irish innings nicely and hit a brilliant century. He looked settled at the crease and remained unbeaten on 149 off 123 to help his side ace chase in 45.1 overs.

Tector smashed 10 fours and seven sixes and struck at 121.14. Tector is in a purple patch with the bat in recent times and with the form he is in, you can’t ignore him while selecting your Dream11 side for the IRE vs NED clash on Thursday.

Poll : Which of these batters will earn more points? Paul Stirling Harry Tector 0 votes