IRE vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 4, 2023

Ireland and Nepal will lock horns with each other in the seventh-place playoff final match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare will host the match on Tuesday, July 4.

After having a disappointing tournament, both teams will look forward to ending the campaign on a good note. Ireland are coming off a win against the United States of America, while Nepal defeated the United Arab Emirates in their last encounter.

Here we are looking at the top three players who could be good picks as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction.

#3 Paul Stirling (IRE)- 8.5 Credits

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Paul Stirling, one of the key members for Ireland, is coming off a 58-run knock against the USA after his flawless 162 off 134 against the UAE. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Ireland with 249 runs from five matches.

His performance at the top will be a key for Ireland in the upcoming match as well. Paul Stirling is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Kushal Bhurtel (NEP)- 8 Credits

Kushal Bhrutel is the current leading run-scorer for Nepal in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. In five matches, he has scored 205 runs so far, including one fifty. He missed a hundred in the first match by just one run.

In the last match, Bhurtel scored 35 runs and will be aiming to provide a decent start to the side in the coming match as well. Bhrutel will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction.

#1 George Dockrell (IRE)- 9 Credits

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

George Dockrell is the second-highest run-scorer for Ireland with 201 runs in four innings, including two fifties to his name. He also picked up five wickets at an economy of 5.96 in five games.

No wonder the side will depend on him for this match as well. Dockrell will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction.

