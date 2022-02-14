IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman Quadrangular T20I Series, Match 6

Ireland (IRE) will lock horns with Nepal (NEP) in the sixth match of the Oman quadrangular T20I series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Monday.

Ireland are second in the points table, having won one out of their two matches. They were defeated by UAE by 13 runs in their previous outing. Nepal, on the other hand, are just behind their upcoming opponents in third place. They have also managed to win one out of their two games. Nepal lost their previous Oman quadrangular T20I series match against the UAE by 25 runs.

IRE vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

NEP XI

Gyanendra Malla, Asif Sheikh (WK), Sharad Vesawkar, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Jitendra Mukhiya, Shahab Alam, Bibek Yadav, Lokesh Bam, Kamal Singh Airee.

Match Details

IRE vs NEP, Oman Quadrangular T20I Series, Match 6

Date and Time: 14th February 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium is an absolute belter where the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a healthy total on the board. The average first-innings score at the venue is 165 runs.

Today’s IRE vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif Sheikh: Sheikh can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team, having scored 48 runs in two Oman quadrangular T20I series matches at a strike rate of 120.00.

Batters

Paul Stirling: Stirling is an explosive top-order batter who could trouble the Nepali bowlers today. He has scored 52 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 118.18.

Aarif Sheikh: Sheikh is a reliable batter who has scored 36 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 112.50. He has also picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

Dipendra Singh Airee: Airee can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance. He has scored 114 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 132.55.

Curtis Campher: Campher managed to put up a solid performance in the first two matches, scoring 40 runs and also scalping a wicket.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Lamichhane has been in decent form in the Oman quadrangular T20I series, scalping two wickets in two matches at an economy of 5.71.

Craig Young: Young is Ireland's leading wicket-taker in the series with six wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRE vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Craig Young (IRE) - 196 points

Andy Balbirnie (IRE) - 188 points

Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP) - 165 points

Asif Sheikh (NEP) - 108 points

Mark Adair (IRE) - 107 points

Important Stats for IRE vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Craig Young: 6 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.25

Andy Balbirnie: 117 runs in 2 matches; SR - 153.94

Dipendra Singh Airee: 114 runs in 2 matches; SR - 132.55

Asif Sheikh: 48 runs in 2 matches; SR - 120.0

Mark Adair: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 10.89

IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman Quadrangular T20I Series)

IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - Oman Quadrangular T20 Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asif-Sheikh, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Singh-Airee.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Gareth Delany.

IRE vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - Oman Quadrangular T20 Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asif-Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Singh-Airee.

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Sandeep Lamichhane.

Edited by Samya Majumdar