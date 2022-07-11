IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI - July 12th, 2022

Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) face off in the second ODI of their three-match series in Dublin on Tuesday, July 12.

New Zealand won their first match in a closely contested and thrilling battle that went down the wire. Batting first, Ireland put up a good score of 300 for the loss of nine wickets on the board. They had New Zealand in trouble and staring at a defeat after being reduced to 217 for eight.

However, it was Michael Bracewell who struck a magnificent unbeaten hundred to take them over the line with just one delivery and a wicket to spare.

Despite the defeat, Ireland will take the positives from the contest. They will now have to win their second ODI to keep the series alive.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will aim for a win in this match to seal the series 2-0. Both sides have plenty to play for and it is expected to be another exciting contest.

That said, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second ODI between the two sides.

Martin Guptill is a seasoned campaigner and a solid opening batter for New Zealand. While they lost a few quick wickets at the top of the order in the first game, Guptill scored a valuable half-century. His 61-ball 51 comprised six fours and a six.

He is immensely experienced, having played 190 ODIs and scored 7092 runs at an average of 41.96. New Zealand will rely on him to build on from his innings in the opening ODI and put up a better performance with the bat in this match.

Curtis Campher put up an all-round display for Ireland in the first game. With the bat, he scored a crucial 43 off 47 deliveries. The right-arm pacer then made it count with the ball as well. He returned to pick up three wickets, giving away just 49 runs from his 10 overs.

Despite their defeat, Curtis Campher impressed in both aspects of the game. Although his efforts went in vain, his showing came as a positive for the hosts. The 23-year-old's ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball makes him a top pick for this contest. Ireland will certainly want him to keep up this performance in the second ODI.

Harry Tector is still relatively young when it comes to his career for Ireland. He has played only 21 ODIs but has promising numbers with 783 runs at an average of 46.06.

The right-handed batter displayed his class in the first game, registering his maiden one-day hundred. His knock of 113 runs was laced with 13 fours and three sixes.

Although Ireland lost a few early wickets, he batted well under pressure. Courtesy of his stellar performance, they got to the 300-mark batting first.

Tector is definitely a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy side for the contest between the two sides.

