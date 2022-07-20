IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - July 20th, 2022

Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will meet in the second T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, July 20, at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

After losing the ODI series 3-0, things did not get any better for hosts Ireland, as they succumbed to defeat in the first T20I. Chasing a target of 174, they fell short by 31 runs. Ireland have now lost four consecutive matches across formats and will be desperate to win on Wednesday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are on a winning streak and continued their impressive run by winning the first T20I. They posted a total of 173-8, batting first and putting up a good show with the bat after being in trouble early on. The visitors bowled well to defend their total, so Ireland will have to put up a spirited effort to win the second T20I and avoid another series defeat.

Ahead of the second T20I, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Mark Adair (IRE)

Ireland Nets Session (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Mark Adair was impressive with both the bat and the ball for Ireland in the ODI series. He replicated his performances in the opening game of the T20I series. Adair picked up two wickets, he scored a 20-ball 25 low down the order.

The 26-year-old is primarily a right-arm fast bowler but is also equally handy with the bat in the lower order and can score some quick runs. Adair has picked up 64 wickets in 42 T20I games at an average of 17.20, economy rate of 7.29 and a strike rate of 14.1. He has also scored 304 runs.

#2 Mitchell Santner (NZ)

India vs New Zealand - T20 International (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Mitchell Santner picked up five wickets from two games for NZ in the ODI series. The left-arm spinner has continued his form in the T20Is as well, picking up a couple of wickets.

Santner is also handy with the bat and can make key contributions. The 30-year-old has 68 wickets from 63 games at an average of 22.80, economy rate of 7.30 and a strike rate of 18.7. He has also scored 360 runs in the format.

#1 Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Lockie Ferguson only picked up a couple of wickets in two games in the ODI series. However, he displayed his worth with the ball for NZ in the first T20I, taking four wickets in 3.2 overs, giving away just 14 runs at an economy rate of 4.2.

Ferguson put up a brilliant showing with the ball to help New Zealand take an early lead in the series. The right-arm pacer has picked up 29 wickets in 16 T20Is at an average of 13.75 and an impressive economy rate of 6.95. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

