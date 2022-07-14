IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI - July 15th, 2022

Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the third ODI on Friday, July 15, in Dublin. This is the final game of the three-match series.

New Zealand built on their momentum from the first match to win the second one-day as well. They bowled well to restrict Ireland to 216. Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets apiece.

George Dockrell top-scored with a stunning 61-ball 74 where the rest of Ireland's top batters failed to get themselves going. His efforts took them to a fighting score.

New Zealand were reduced to 0/2 early on in the chase. However, half-centuries from Finn Allen and Tom Latham steadied the ship before Bracewell remained unbeaten on 42 to finish the game for them.

The visitors won the second match by three wickets to take a 2-0 lead and win the series as well.

Mark Adair and Simi Singh picked up a couple of wickets each as Ireland tried their best to defend the total. While they do have positives to take away in terms of individual performances, Ireland need to come together as a unit.

New Zealand have the opportunity to complete a clean sweep by winning their third ODI. Despite being impressive, Ireland have not been able to produce a favorable result in this series.

They will be eager to end on a positive note.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second ODI between the two sides.

#3 Tom Latham (NZ)

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham has made significant contributions for them in this series so far with 78 runs from two innings. The hosts lost quick wickets at the top once again in the second ODI.

Under pressure, Latham struck a crucial 73-ball 55 which included five fours and a six.

The left-handed batter has played 107 ODIs, scoring 3073 runs at an average of 35.73 with six centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name. The skipper will be keen to lead from the front with the bat in this final game as well.

#2 Mark Adair (IRE)

Mark Adair has been Ireland's top performer with the ball in this ODI series. He has picked up four wickets from two games at an average of 18.00 and an economy-rate of 6.00.

Adair has been consistent, picking up a couple of wickets each in both the games so far.

He is also handy with the bat. Adair blasted a quick-fire 15-ball 27 at the backend of their batting innings in the second match. His knock comprised of three fours and a couple of sixes.

He put up an impressive all-round show. The 26-year-old's ability to make an impact with both the bat and the ball makes him a key inclusion in this contest.

#1 Michael Bracewell (NZ)

Michael Bracewell is enjoying a brilliant run with the bat this series. He struck a match-winning unbeaten 127 in the first ODI. Bracewell then scored a crucial unbeaten 42 in the second match that helped New Zealand win the game once again.

He also returned with figures of 2/26 from his ten overs in the second match, thus putting up an all-round display. Bracewell has been awarded the 'Player of the Match' in both the games of this series so far. He has amassed 169 runs from two innings.

His all-round abilities and back-to-back 'Player of the Match' performances undoubtedly make him a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

