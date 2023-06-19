IRE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Match 4

The fourth match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will see Ireland (IRE) square off against Oman (OMN) at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Zimbabwe on Monday, June 19.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The clash between Ireland and Oman will be the fourth match of the competition and the second of Group B. Both Ireland and Oman will be starting their campaigns with this match and will be looking to win it as the margin of error is very less. Each team will have four matches in the group stages and have to be at their best from the word go to make it to the next round.

IRE vs OMN Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will be played on June 19 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Zimbabwe. The match will commence at 12:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IRE vs OMN, Match 4, ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, Monday; 12:30 pm IST.

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Zimbabwe

IRE vs OMN Probable Playing XIs

IRE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IRE Probable Playing XIs

Lorcan Tucker (wk), Peter Moor, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, and Barry McCarthy.

OMN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

OMN Probable Playing XI

M Naseem Kushi, J Singh, K Prajapati, S Khan, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, M Nadeem, A Khan, Bilal Khan, J Odedra, and F Butt.

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker is a stable middle-order batter. This being a fifty overs match a lot of the Irish batting effort will depend on him. Tucker will be an important pick for the match.

Batter - Harry Tector

Probably the most talented batter at present in the Irish batting line-up, Harry Tector is going to be a key for his team's chances in the match. Tector is one of those players, who can stabilise the innings if the first two quick wickets fall quickly. He can also take the attack to the opposition when needed and hence will be a very crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder - Z Maqsood

Z Maqsood bats in the middle order and also contributes to the ball. Maqsood has the ability to pick up some valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him a good pick for the match.

Bowler- Joshua Little

The Irish left-arm pacer can be a great pick for the match. Josh Little can swing the new ball and hence might pick up a few of the Oman top-order wickets as they might find it technically challenging to face him.

IRE vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

Harry Tector

Harry Tector is a stable middle-order batter and on him will be the responsibility to take the Ireland innings big. He will be out there in the middle overs, when the pitch will favour the batter and hence there are chances that Tector might score big. So, Harry Tector might be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Joshua Little

His ability to swing the new ball and the left-arm angle makes Josh Little a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match. He might pick up a bunch of wickets and be the differential choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for IRE vs OMN, Match 4

Lorcan Tucker

Paul Stirling

Harry Tector

Z Maqsood

Joshua Little

IRE vs OMN Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Bulawayo Athletic Club favours the batters for the major portion of the match. However, new ball bowlers who can bowl with discipline might get a bit of help. But after the initial few overs the batters will dominate the game and hence picking more batters, especially from the middle-order will be a good choice.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, J Singh, Harry Tector (c)

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Criag Young, Bilal Khan, Josh Little (vc)

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

IRE vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling (c), J Singh, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Z Maqsood, A Ilyas, Curtis Campher (vc)

Bowlers: Criag Young, Bilal Khan, Josh Little

Poll : 0 votes