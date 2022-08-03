IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Ireland (IRE) and South Africa (SA) will be played at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday, August 3.

After a big series win over England, South Africa will be keen to sustain their momentum against Ireland. The likes of Rilee Rossouw and Lungi Ngidi stood out with the bat and ball, respectively, but a couple of fringe players would also want to strengthen their claim for a place in the playing 11. However, the Irish are no pushovers with a good blend of youth and experience to fall back on. With a potent bowling attack in place, Ireland will fancy their chances of an upset in what promises to be a cracking game in Bristol.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this IRE vs SA match, click here!

IRE vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

IRE vs SA, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 3rd August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides with there being something in it for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to go on the attack from the start, with runscoring being easier against the new ball. As the innings progresses, the ball could hold up a bit off the surface, enforcing bowlers to vary their pace accordingly. Teams have preferred batting first upon winning the toss at the venue, with 160 being par on this ground.

Today’s IRE vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock had a woeful time against England, unable to get going in the powerplay phase. However, the southpaw is one of the best openers in the world, with his knack for scoring big runs being noteworthy. With De Kock due for a big score, he is a good addition to your IRE vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is Ireland's best bet in this format, with his record speaking for itself. The Irish opener is known for his ability to score quick runs, but has not been in the best of form in recent months. Given the conditions on offer, Stirling should score some runs against a good South African bowling attack.

All-rounder

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher is a promising all-rounder who is capable of winning games with both the bat and ball. The youngster has shown glimpses of his ability over the last year or so, even taking a hat-trick in the previous T20 World Cup. With Campher likely to play a big role in the game, he is a fine addition to your IRE vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje had a decent outing against England earlier in the week, impressing in the powerplay phase. The South African pacer is capable of generating extra pace and nailing the yorker length consistently in death overs. Given his expertise and the conditions on offer in Bristol, Nortje is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Rilee Rossouw (SA)

Anrich Nortje (SA)

Important stats for IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Harry Tector - 673 runs in 37 T20I matches, SR: 131.19

Mark Adair - 64 wickets in 44 T20I matches, Average: 17.98

Lungi Ngidi - 47 wickets in 28 T20I matches, Average: 16.87

IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Curtis Campher, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mark Adair, Josh Little and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Curtis Campher, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far