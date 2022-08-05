IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Ireland (IRE) and South Africa (SA) will be played at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday, August 5.

South Africa have been in brilliant form over the last few months, impressing in the T20I format. The likes of Reeza Hendricks and Lungi Ngidi have starred with the bat and ball, respectively. Ireland, meanwhile, gave a good account of themselves in the previous game and nearly sprang a surprise on the Proteas. Although they start as underdogs, Ireland will fancy their chances of a win, with a lot riding on Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie.

IRE vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

IRE vs SA, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 5th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on despite there being enough help on offer for the bowlers. While there might be some swing available early on, the batters should enjoy the conditions on offer. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play, but the dimensions of the ground might go against them. A change of pace will be crucial in the backend of the innings, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s IRE vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has not been in the best of form over the last few weeks, unable to get going in the powerplay like he usually does. He is a skilful opening batter who has a knack for getting off to brisk starts. With the South African keeper due for a big one, he is a must-have in your IRE vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is another batter who has struggled of late, scoring just 18 runs in the previous T20I. However, the burly Irishman is an explosive batter capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. He has a heap of experience to fall back on, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher had a woeful outing in the previous game, unable to hold his own with either the bat or ball. Regardless, Campher adds some much-needed balance to the side with his all-round skills. While his bowling adds depth, Campher's batting alone should make him in a fine option for your IRE vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Keshav Maharaj: Keshav Maharaj led the side brilliantly in the previous game, even chipping in with figures of 2/29. He is known for accuracy and ability to stifle batters for room. Apart from his bowling prowess, Maharaj can add value with the bat, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Aiden Markram (SA)

Wayne Parnell (SA)

Important stats for IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Harry Tector - 679 runs in 38 T20I matches, SR: 130.33

Mark Adair - 64 wickets in 45 T20I matches, Average: 18.73

Lungi Ngidi - 48 wickets in 29 T20I matches, Average: 17.33

IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Harry Tector, Aiden Markram, Curtis Campher, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Mark Adair and Josh Little.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen.

IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Andy Balbirnie, Tristan Stubbs, Gareth Delany, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Gareth Delany.

