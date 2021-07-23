IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Ireland (IRE) and South Africa (SA) is set to take place in Belfast on Saturday.

Despite a top-order failure, South Africa thumped Ireland in the second T20I to seal a series win. With momentum on their side, the Proteas will eye a white-wash at the expense of the home side. All eyes will be on Temba Bavuma, who has struggled at the top of the order as he tries to get into run-scoring form ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be looking to add some respectability to the scoreline. They will bank on star opener Paul Stirling to get them off to a big start. However, with talent on offer within the Ireland roster, a cracking game of cricket beckons between the two sides on Saturday.

IRE vs SA Squads to choose from

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Shane Getkate, Paul Stirling, William McClintock, Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White and Craig Young

IRE vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Shane Getkate and George Dockrell

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Ireland, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 24th July 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

A competitive track is in store, with the bowlers expected to rule the roost at the venue. The pacers have got the ball to do quite a bit early on, keeping the batsmen on their toes. There is ample turn on offer for the spinners in the middle overs as well, making for an even contest between bat and ball.

Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams ideally looking to bat first upon winning the toss. 150 should be par at the venue. But both teams have the firepower to go past the 165-run mark as well.

IRE vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

IRE vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Aiden Markram, Andy Balbirnie, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Bjorn Fortuin, Josh Little and Beuran Hendricks

Captain: Temba Bavuma, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Aiden Markram, Kevin O'Brien, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Bjorn Fortuin, Craig Young and Beuran Hendricks

Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Edited by Samya Majumdar