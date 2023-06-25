IRE vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match – June 25, 2023

Ireland and Sri Lanka will meet for the 15th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe will host this match on Sunday, June 25. This will be a must-win match for Ireland as they will be up against the unbeaten Sri Lankan team.

Sri Lanka have completely outplayed their opponents in the previous two occasions. In contrast, Ireland are coming off a one-wicket loss in a last-ball thriller against Scotland after losing to Oman in their first game of the tournament. Here we are looking at three best picks who could be captain or vice-captain for Dream11 IRE vs SL.

#3 George Dockrell (IRE) - 7 Credits

George Dockrell has been a consistent contributor with the bat for Ireland. In the previous two matches, he has already scored 160 runs with two fifties to his name. He remained unbeaten on 91 against Oman and then came up with a solid knock of 69.

His partnership with Curtis Campher helped the side when the top and middle order faltered. Dockrell will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs SL Dream11 Prediction

#2 Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 7.5 Credits

Dimuth Karunaratne has smashed two half-centuries in two previous outings already. With 111 runs from two matches, he is leading the batting table for Sri Lanka currently. After a knock of 52 against the UAE, he smashed an unbeaten 61 off 51 against Oman to claim a 10-wicket win.

His form at the top will be important for Sri Lanka in upcoming encounters. Karunaratne is one of our top picks as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs SL Dream11 Prediction.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – 9 Credits

Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 11 wickets to his name from two matches at a bowling average of 3.36 and economy of 2.41. He is coming off a five-wicket haul against Oman conceding just 13 runs in 7.2 overs after claiming six wickets for 24 runs in eight overs against the United Arab Emirates.

No wonder he is a good pick as a captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction IRE vs SL.

