IRE vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman Quadrangular T10 Series 2022, Match 4

Ireland will take on the United Arab Emirates in the fourth match of the Oman Quadrangular T10 Series 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman on Sunday.

Ireland took on hosts Oman in their first match of the campaign and managed to secure a comprehensive triumph. Bowling first, they restricted Oman to a score of 137 runs. Their openers got into the groove pretty quickly and managed to complete the run chase by the 18th over.

UAE, meanwhile, defeated Nepal in their first match here. Their batting unit ran riot and posted 192 runs on the board. The bowlers did well and they managed to win the game by 25 runs.

IRE vs UAE Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie (wk), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

UAE XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Boota

Match Details

IRE vs UAE, Oman Quadrangular T10 Series 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

140 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s IRE vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Boota will be a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 fantasy team. He will be expecting a big knock.

Batters

Andy Balbirnie is one of the most accomplished batters in Ireland history. He scored 75 not out in the last game and has done a great job.

Chirag Suri opened the batting for UAE and played brilliantly. He remained unbeaten on 84 in the last game.

All-rounders

Rohan Mustafa was the star of the show in the last game. He scored 49 runs in the last game and picked up two wickets. Mustafa could be a good multiplier pick for UAE.

Bowlers

Mark Adair was in great form in the previous match. He picked up three wickets and will be a great pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Mustafa (UAE) – 127 points

Andy Balbirnie (IRE) – 118 points

Chirag Suri (UAE) – 115 points

Mark Adair (IRE) – 97 points

Simi Singh (IRE) – 97 points

Important stats for IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Mustafa: 49 runs and 2 wickets

Andy Balbirnie: 75 runs

Chirag Suri: 84 runs

Mark Adair: 3 wickets

IRE vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, Andy Balbirnie, Chirag Suri, Paul Stirling, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Simi Singh, Kashif Daud, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Junaid Siddique

Captain: Rohan Mustafa, Vice-Captain: Mark Adair

IRE vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Boota, Andy Balbirnie, Chirag Suri, Paul Stirling, Rohan Mustafa, Simi Singh, Kashif Daud, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Junaid Siddique, Josh Little

Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Andy Balbirnie.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar