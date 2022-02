IRE vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 3

Ireland (IRE) will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the third match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on Friday, 18 February, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Almerat.

Ireland are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, and have a good chance of qualifying. In their previous match, they beat Nepal by 16 runs. However, the UAE beat Ireland by 13 runs when the two teams met last week.

IRE vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

IRE

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind (w), Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan.

Match Details

Match: Ireland vs the United Arab Emirates, T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2022.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Almerat.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Al Amerat Cricket has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Spinners enjoy bowling here, especially in the second innings, considering the dew factor.

Today's IRE vs UAE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lorcan Tucker: Tucker is a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can play big innings. He has amassed 344 runs at an average of 18.1 in 25 T20I games, including two fifties.

Batters

Paul Stirling: Stirling is an aggressive top-order batter, who has scored 2660 runs, and picked up 20 wickets in 97 T20I games. That makes Smith a must-have in your IRE vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rohan Mustafa: He can fetch you valuable points with both bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 888 runs, and taken 52 wickets in 49 T20I games. That makes him a valuable pick in your IRE vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mark Adair: Adair is a genuine and leading wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up 56 wickets in 34 T20I games at an average of 15.9. He could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Ahmed Raza (UAE).

Curtis Campher (IRE).

Muhammad Usman (UAE).

Key stats for IRE vs UAE Dream11 prediction team

Simi Singh - 274 runs and 35 wickets in 42 T20I games; bowling average: 27.4.

Chirag Suri - 541 runs in 19 T20I games; batting average: 33.8.

Andy Balbirinie - 1329 runs in 62 T20I games; batting average: 24.6.

Ahmed Raza - 116 runs and 30 wickets in 48 T20I games; bowling average: 34.6.

IRE vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

IRE vs UAE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Boota, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Chirag Suri, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Karthik Meiyappan.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.

IRE vs UAE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Chirag Suri, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Zahoor Khan.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Andrew Balbirnie.

Edited by Bhargav