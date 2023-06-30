IRE vs USA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 30, 2023

Ireland and USA will meet for the 7th place play-off semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Friday, June 30.

Ireland will be hoping to finish the tournament in seventh place against the winless USA. Here we are looking at the 3 players who could be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs USA Dream11 Prediction.

#3 Paul Stirling (IRE) - 8.5 Credits

The experienced Paul Stirling is one of the key members of the Ireland team. He is just behind Dockrell with 191 runs from four matches including one hundred. He is coming off a flawless 162 off 134 against the United Arab Emirates in the last match.

His performance helped the side thrash the UAE by 138 runs. Paul Stirling is therefore one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs USA Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Shayan Jahangir (USA) - 9 Credits

Shayan Jahangir is currently the leading run-scorer for the United States of America with 210 runs from four matches with a hundred and a fifty. His unbeaten 100 off just 79 deliveries was one of the significant moments for the USA in this tournament.

He failed in the last match while chasing 409 runs against Zimbabwe. However, Jahangir will be looking forward to ending the campaign on a good note. He is one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs USA Dream11 Prediction.

#1 George Dockrell (IRE) - 9 Credits

George Dockrell has been consistently performing for Ireland with both bat and ball. He is currently the highest run-scorer for the side in the tournament with 201 runs in four matches including two fifties to his name. He also picked up five wickets at an economy of 5.96.

No wonder the side will depend on him for this match as well. Dockrell will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for IRE vs USA Dream11 Prediction.

