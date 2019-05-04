IRE vs WI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 5th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Just as the IPL extravaganza comes to an end, the international cricketing action will once again begin in full flow two teams, West Indies and Bangladesh, who compete in the ICC World Cup 2019 face off in a tri-series with Ireland. With many of their superstars still indulged in the riches of IPL cricket, a young yet exciting set of players represent the Windies, who face the Irish in the first match of the series on Sunday.

Ireland, who found themselves on the wrong side of a format change in the World Cup, showcased their prowess in the ODI format after running the English close and will be hoping to upset West Indies and Bangladesh during the course of the series. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the first match of the tri-series between Ireland, Bangladesh and West Indies.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair

West Indies:

Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Raymond Reifer, Fabian Allen, Ashely Nurse, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Carter

Playing XI Updates:

Ireland:

After a brilliant show against England on Friday, no changes are expected from the Irish with Josh Little and Mark Adair doing well with ball and bat respectively. Their middle order looks fragile with young Lorcan Tucker yet to come up with a notable performance. The onus will be on star opener, Paul Stirling to deliver at the top of the order if they are to compete against a high-flying West Indies outfit.

Possible XI: Stirling, Porterfield (C), Balbirnie, Tucker, Kevin O'Brien, Wilson(WK), Dockrell, Little, Murtagh, Adair and Rankin.

West Indies:

With Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and a few still playing in the IPL, opportunity arises for fringe players to showcase their talents as they seek to make a mark at the international stage. Shai Hope will be key for the Windies alongside opener, John Campbell, who has slightly unlucky to miss out the World Cup squad. Jason Holder will provide the balance with this swing bowling alongside the likes of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Sheldon Cottrell.

Possible XI: Campbell, Carter, Hope(WK), Bravo, Chase, Ambris, Holder(C), Allen, Nurse, Roach and Cottrell.

Match Details:

Ireland vs West Indies, Match 1

5th May 2019, 3:15 PM IST

Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Pitch Report:

A decent pitch to bat on, Dublin does provide good conditions for the pacers with swing being in abundance. Teams should be batting first after winning the toss to get hold of the conditions upfront and get a better view of it.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is the preferred choice over the likes of Tucker and Wilson with the West Indian scoring heavily over the last year or so in the ODI format. In the absence of first-choice players such as Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Gayle, he is expected to score some runs against the Irish.

Batsmen: John Campbell and Darren Bravo are great options to have in the side while the experience of Kevin O'Brien is also quite handy to have in the team. Andy Balbirnie has also been quite consistent for the Ireland side and is also one to watch out for on Sunday

Allrounders: Paul Stirling and Jason Holder are must haves in the fantasy team with their undeniable ability in all three facets of the game. Along with them, George Dockrell is a great option with his economical left-arm spin bound to yield a wicket or two

Bowlers: Joshua Little picked up four wickets against England and will be hoping to continue his good form against the West Indies as well. Along with him, the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Boyd Rankin are also available for the taking while Kemar Roach should round off a fairly balanced fantasy team.

Captain: Shai Hope and Jason Holder are the ideal choices for captaincy in the fantasy team with the West Indian captain already customizing himself to the overlying conditions with a stint at Northamptonshire CC. Along with the aforementioned duo, Paul Stirling is also an option worth looking into.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope (WK), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Jason Holder, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Josh Little, Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach. Captain: Shai Hope

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope (WK), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling, Jason Holder, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Josh Little, Sheldon Cottrell and Fabian Allen. Captain: Jason Holder