IRE vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 1st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

As they come to terms with a disappointing tour of Netherlands, Zimbabwe now travel further west as the play the Irish in the first of three games on Monday. Both teams will look to start on the right note as they build towards future ICC events and try and break into the top ten of the ICC rankings.

With both teams possessing a number of talented individuals in their ranks, a mouth-watering clash is on the cards in Northern Ireland. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Gary Wilson (W), Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh and Lorcan Tucker

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (W), Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Solomon Mire, Donald Tiripano, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

Playing XI Updates:

Ireland:

Ireland should field their strongest side with Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie being their best bets with the bat in hand. Boyd Rankin also impressed in the tri-series prior to the World Cup and will be one to watch out for alongside the like of Tim Murtagh and Mark Adair. Kevin O'Brien and Simi Singh will provide the balance in the side while the returning Gary Wilson could also have a major say in the game.

Possible XI: Stirling, Porterfield(C), Balbirnie, O'Brien, Simi, Wilson(WK), Adair, McBrine, Murtagh, Getkate and Rankin.

Zimbabwe:

Similar to the Irish, Zimbabwe should field their strongest side as they come into this game on the back of a win in the second T20 against Netherlands. Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams are the lynchpins of their batting unit and will be expected to score some runs while the form of Solomon Moor is a concern to the team management. Elton Chigumbura was able to score some runs on the tour of Netherlands to warranty a place in the side while the bowling unit should include the likes of Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara and Ainsley Ndlovu for this game.

Possible XI: Masakadza (C), Mire, Ervine, Taylor(WK), Williams, Raza, Chigumbura/Moor, Ndlovu, Jarvis, Chatara and Mpofu/Tiripano

Match Details:

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI

1st July 2019, 3:15 PM IST

Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland

Pitch Report:

The pitch should support strokeplay although the cloudy conditions should favour swing bowling initially. The spinners should come into the play as the game progresses although a shortened game is on the cards due to the unpredictable weather.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor is the ideal choice for the slot with the former Nottinghamshire batsman in decent form. He was Zimbabwe's best performer in the tour of Netherlands and should be amongst the runs on Monday as well.

Batsmen: Paul Stirling is a must have in the side along with the likes of Craig Ervine and Andy Balbirnie, who have consistently performed well for their respective sides in this format. Inspite of Solomon Mire's bad form, he is also a decent option while Elton Chigumbura could also play a part towards the end of the innings.

Allrounders: With a number of quality allround options on offer, three allrounders are picked in Sikander Raza, Sean Williams and Mark Adair. In the tri-series prior to the World Cup, Mark Adair was one of Ireland's best players with his big hitting abilities taking the opposition by surprise. Kevin O'Brien is also a good alternative if the balance of the side permits.

Bowlers: Boyd Rankin and Kyle Jarvis are two very experienced campaigners who should pick a wicket or two on Monday. They are must have selections in the side while the likes of Andy McBrine and Tendai Chatara are also decent options to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Paul Stirling and Brendan Taylor are the frontrunners for captaincy with their experience bound to come handy in this game while the all-round abilities of Sean Williams and Mark Adair are also ones to watch out for.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Sean Williams, Sikander Raza, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara. Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Brendan Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Sean Williams, Kevin O'Brien, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Kyle Jarvis and Ainsley Ndlovu. Captain: Brendan Taylor, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams