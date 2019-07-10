IRE vs ZIM, 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 10th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a clean sweep in the ODI format, Ireland look to continue their form in the shortest format as well, as they face Zimbabwe in the first of three T20s at Belfast.

While Ireland have unearthed a few gems in Mark Adair and James McCollum in the recently concluded series, Zimbabwe haven't struck a chord as a unit and look devoid of any momentum at this very moment.

With the likes of Paul Stirling and Tim Murtagh in supreme form, the Irish look on course for an encore although Zimbabwe would feel more at home in this format. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Gary Wilson (W), Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, and Lorcan Tucker

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (W), Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Solomon Mire, Donald Tiripano, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

Playing XI Updates:

Ireland:

A couple of changes are on the cards with the likes of William Porterfield and Andy McBrine not included in the squad. Gary Wilson will lead the side in his absence with Paul Stirling opening the batting with one of Andy Balbirnie or Lorcan Tucker. Kevin O'Brien, Wilson, and Delany will be key in the middle, while the all-round abilities of Getkate and Adair should also come in handy. In the absence of Murtagh, Josh Little should deputize for him alongside Rankin with the new ball.

Possible XI: Stirling, Tucker(WK), Balbirnie, Wilson(C), Kevin, Getkate, Adair, Delany, Little, Rankin and Dockrell.

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe should field their strongest side with Elton Chigumbura set to feature on Wednesday. The onus will be on Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine to get them to a winning total while the performance of captain, Masakadza in the third ODI should bode well in the longer run. Jarvis has been decent in the bowling department while much is expected from the all-round duo of Williams and Raza, whose performance could be detrimental to their fortunes.

Possible XI: Masakadza (C), Mire, Ervine, Taylor(WK), Williams, Raza, Chigumbura, Burl, Jarvis, Chatara, and Ndlovu.

Match Details:

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20

10th July 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report:

Pacers are set to enjoy the conditions in Belfast considering the overcast conditions with the batsmen also expected to make merry once they get themselves

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor is perhaps the best batsmen from both sides and should be picked in spite of his poor form. He has ample experience playing at the top level making him a worth-while option for this game over Lorcan Tucker and Gary Wilson.

Batsmen: Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie are in very good form over the last two months and should be able to score some runs on Wednesday while one of Elton Chigumbura or Craig Ervine should do the trick as far the batting unit is concerned.

Allrounders: A number of all-round options are available for this game which gives us the opportunity to accommodate as many as four of them. Shane Getkate and Mark Adair have been brilliant with the ball while the duo of Raza and Williams are expected to make an impact come Wednesday.

Bowlers: While Boyd Rankin is a must-have for this game, tall and young pacer Joshua Little is also a worth-while option to have in the game. Although Kyle Jarvis is in decent form with the ball, Tendai Chatara is the preferred option to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Brendan Taylor and Paul Stirling are the ideal candidates for the mantle of captaincy while the all-round abilities of Sean Williams is also a decent option to have as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Sikander Raza, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Sean Williams, Boyd Rankin, Josh Little and Tendai Chatara. Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Brendan Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Craig Ervine, Sikander Raza, Sean Williams, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Boyd Rankin and Kyle Jarvis. Captain: Brendan Taylor, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams