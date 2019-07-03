IRE vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 4th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Zimbabwe's horror tour of Europe took another turn for the worse as they conceded the first ODI to an Irish side, boosted by an Andy Balbirnie hundred. With the action now moving to Belfast, Zimbabwe will hope for a change in fortunes as they look to level the scoreline in the three-match series. It will be a tough ask to do so with the Irish looking well balanced with Mark Adair proving to be a worthwhile addition to the set-up. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Gary Wilson (W), Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh and Lorcan Tucker

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (W), Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Solomon Mire, Donald Tiripano, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

Playing XI Updates:

Ireland:

No changes are expected from Ireland with James McCollum and Lorcan Tucker scoring 21 and 23 respectively to at least keep their places for this game. The trio of Porterfield, Stirling and Balbirnie will be crucial to their fortunes although they do possess depth in their batting unit. Mark Adair and Shane Getkate are also capable of clearing the ropes when necessary and will prove to be a thorn in Zimbabwe's way.

Possible XI: McCollum, Stirling, Balbirnie, Porterfield (C), Kevin, Tucker(WK), Getkate, Adair, Rankin, McBrine and Murtagh.

Zimbabwe:

With three straight losses in the format, Zimbabwe should field their strongest side for this game although Tinashe Kamunhukamwe should keep his place for this game. Craig Ervine was the lone warrior in the batting unit in the previous game and will be expected to continue his good form while the likes of Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams should complement him on Thursday. The bowling unit looks well balanced in spite of the spinners proving inefficient but should be able to bounce back given their vast experience.

Possible XI: Tinashe, Masakadza (C), Ervine, Taylor(WK), Williams, Raza, Moor, Burl, Jarvis, Chatara and Tiripano.

Match Details:

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

4th July 2019, 3:15 PM IST

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report:

Pacers are set to enjoy the conditions in Belfast considering the overcast conditions with the batsmen also expected to make merry once they get themselves in.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor is the preferred wicket-keeper for this game with the former Nottinghamshire batsman in good knick as well over the last few weeks. Although Lorcan Tucker is also a decent option, his relatively low batting position strengthens Taylor's case, who is the lynchpin of the Zimbabwean batting unit.

Batsmen: Both Craig Ervine and Andy Balbirnie are must haves with their form taken into consideration. Along with them, Paul Stirling is also a decent option to have in the side while Masakadza could also be opted for if the balance of the side suffices.

Allrounders: Kevin O'Brien wasn't able to put in a good shift in the first game but should score some runs given the nature of the pitch. From the Zimbabwean roster, one or both of Sikander Raza and Sean Williams should suffice in the allrounders section. In-form pacer Mark Adair is also a decent option who comes in at a decent price as well.

Bowlers: Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara gave a good account of themselves in the first ODI and should pick a wicket or two in this game as well. Along with the Zimbabwean duo, one of Boyd Rankin or Tim Murtagh should round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Paul Stirling did score a fifty in the first game and looks in good knick. He is one of the frontrunners for captaincy along with the in-form duo of Andy Balbirnie and Brendan Taylor. Given the nature of the pitch and conditions, Tim Murtagh could also be opted as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara and Tim Murtagh. Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Brendan Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, Sikander Raza, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano and Tim Murtagh. Captain: Brendan Taylor, Vice-Captain: Andy Balbirnie