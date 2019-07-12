IRE vs ZIM, 2nd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 12th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After the first T20 was abandoned due to persistent rain, the Irish now look to sustain their momentum as they face the Zimbabweans in the second T20, to be held in Northern Ireland. The last time these two teams met in Bready, Ireland were able to get the better of Zimbabwe with Andy Balbirnie scoring a fluent hundred. The Irish will hope for an encore although Zimbabwe will look to come out all guns blazing from the start. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Gary Wilson (W), Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, and Lorcan Tucker

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (W), Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Solomon Mire, Donald Tiripano, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

Playing XI Updates:

Ireland:

A couple of changes are on the cards with the likes of William Porterfield and Andy McBrine not included in the squad. Gary Wilson will lead the side in his absence with Paul Stirling opening the batting with one of Kevin O'Brien or Lorcan Tucker. Kevin O'Brien, Wilson, and Delany will be key in the middle, while the all-round abilities of Getkate and Adair should also come in handy. In the absence of Murtagh, Josh Little should deputize for him alongside Rankin with the new ball.

Possible XI: Stirling, Tucker(WK), Balbirnie, Wilson(C), Kevin, Getkate, Adair, Delany, Little, Rankin and Dockrell.

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe should field their strongest side with Elton Chigumbura set to feature on Friday. The onus will be on Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine to get them to a winning total while the performance of captain, Masakadza in the third ODI should bode well in the longer run. Jarvis has been decent in the bowling department while much is expected from the all-round duo of Williams and Raza, whose performance could be detrimental to their fortunes.

Possible XI: Masakadza (C), Mire, Ervine, Taylor(WK), Williams, Raza, Chigumbura, Burl, Jarvis, Chatara, and Ndlovu.

Match Details:

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20

12th July 2019, 8:30 PM IST

Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland

Pitch Report:

A good surface with lots of runs on offer for both sides with swing in abundance with the new ball. With rain expected prior to the start of the game, pacers will be key.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor is perhaps the best batsmen from both sides and should be picked despite his poor form. He has ample experience playing at the top level making him a worth-while option for this game over Lorcan Tucker and Gary Wilson.

Batsmen: Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien are in very good form over the last two months and should be able to score some runs on Friday while one of Elton Chigumbura or Craig Ervine should do the trick as far the batting unit is concerned. With a century to his name in Bready, Balbirnie is more than a decent option to have in the side.

Allrounders: In spite of his poor form, Sikander Raza is a great candidate to have in your fantasy team along with the likes of Sean Williams and Mark Adair. Adair picked four wickets in the ODI played here and would love to continue his fine form in the T20 format as well. Shane Getkate is also a worthwhile option given his ability to churn runs towards the death overs.

Bowlers: While Boyd Rankin is a must-have for this game, tall and young pacer Joshua Little is also a worthwhile option. Although Kyle Jarvis is in decent form with the ball, Tendai Chatara is the preferred option to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Brendan Taylor and Paul Stirling are the ideal candidates for the mantle of captaincy while the all-round abilities of Sean Williams and Andy Balbirnie are also decent options to have as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Sikander Raza, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Sean Williams, Boyd Rankin, Josh Little and Tendai Chatara. Captain: Andy Balbirnie, Vice-Captain: Brendan Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Craig Ervine, Sikander Raza, Sean Williams, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Boyd Rankin and Kyle Jarvis. Captain: Brendan Taylor, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling