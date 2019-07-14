IRE vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 14th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The last and final game in Zimbabwe's tour of Ireland takes place this Sunday as the tourists look to end on a high. After a ruthless performance in a rain-curtailed game, Ireland will be ideally high on confidence and hope for another series win. With the likes of Brendan Taylor and Paul Stirling taking it the field, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Ireland:

William Porterfield (C), Gary Wilson (W), Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, and Lorcan Tucker

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (W), Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Solomon Mire, Donald Tiripano, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

Playing XI Updates:

Ireland:

Boyd Rankin should come into the side at the expense of Tyrone Kane, with the youngster unable to make a mark on Friday. The rest of the team should remain unchanged with Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie guiding them to a easy win in the second game. More of the same is expected from Mark Adair as he looks to add more wickets to his name this Sunday.

Possible XI: Kevin, Stirling, Balbirnie, Wilson(C&WK), Tucker, Delany, Adair, Getkate, Thompson, Rankin and Young

Zimbabwe:

Similar to their opponents, Zimbabwe shouldn't be making many changes with the previous match being a rain-curtailed one. Brendan Taylor and Hamilton Masakadza are Zimbabwe's most experienced players but haven't justified their talents with sub-par performances while the bowling unit hasn't picked enough wickets to trouble the Irish. Much is expected from the all-round duo of Sean Williams and Sikander Raza, who are capable of turning the match with both bat and ball.

Possible XI: Masakadza (C), Taylor(WK), Ervine, Williams, Raza, Burl, Moor, Jarvis, Mpofu, Chatara and Richmond.

Match Details:

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20

14th July 2019, 8:30 PM IST

Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland

Pitch Report:

A good surface with lots of runs on offer for both sides with swing in abundance with the new ball. With rain expected prior to the start of the game, pacers will be key

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Gary Wilson and Brendan Taylor are decent options to have in the side although it should be the Zimbabwean who should be picked in the side. Taylor hasn't had the best of tours but would love to end on a high with a good start at the top of the order.

Batsmen: Paul Stirling and Craig Ervine are the in-form batsmen for either side and should feature in the side while Andy Balbirnie's record at the ground also is noteworthy. Considering the dimensions of the ground, Kevin O'Brien's big-hitting abilities could also come into play while Hamilton Masakadza is also a decent option.

Allrounders: In spite of his poor form, Sikander Raza is a great candidate to have in your fantasy team along with the likes of Sean Williams and Mark Adair. Adair picked four wickets in the ODI played here and would love to continue his fine form in the T20 format as well. Shane Getkate is also a worthwhile option given his ability to churn runs towards the death overs.

Bowlers: While Boyd Rankin is a must-have for this game, tall and young pacer Young is also a worthwhile option. Although Kyle Jarvis is in decent form with the ball, Tendai Chatara is the preferred option to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Andy Balbirnie and Sean Williams are the preferred options with form on their side. Kevin O'Brien is also a decent pick for captaincy while Paul Stirling's whirlwind starts at the top of the order are also worth picking as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Sikander Raza, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Sean Williams, Boyd Rankin, Gareth Delany and Tendai Chatara. Captain: Andy Balbirnie, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Kevin O'Brien, Ryan Burl, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Sean Williams, Boyd Rankin, Gareth Delany and Tendai Chatara. Captain: Andy Balbirnie, Vice-Captain: Kevin O'Brien