IRE vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 7th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 158 // 06 Jul 2019, 14:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After two wins in two games, Ireland will look to complete a clean-sweep over the hapless Zimbabweans, who couldn't get over the line in the second ODI inspite of a good showing, as the two teams square off once again on Sunday.

Ireland's top three of Paul Stirling, James McCollum and Andy Balbirnie have undone the Zimbabweans' progress over the last few days although the Zimbabweans should fancy their chances at salvaging some lost pride in Belfast.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Ireland

William Porterfield (C), Gary Wilson (W), Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh and Lorcan Tucker

Zimbabwe

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (W), Peter Moor, Sean Williams, Solomon Mire, Donald Tiripano, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

Playing XI Updates

Ireland

Ireland could be tempted to make a few changes with the upcoming T20-I series in mind. Simi Singh and Gary Wilson could find a spot in the team at expense of Mark Adair and Lorcan Tucker while the Tyrone Kane's inclusion is also a possibility.

Advertisement

James McCollum's first fifty in the format earlier in the week holds him in high regards while the onus will be on William Porterfield and Andy Balbirnie to provide the goods in the middle phase as they look to inflict a clean sweep over the African side.

Possible XI: Stirling, McCollum, Balbirnie, Porterfield (C), Kevin, Wilson/Tucker(WK), Getkate, Adair/Kane, McBrine, Rankin and Murtagh.

Zimbabwe

Not many changes are expected from Zimbabwe after a decent showing in the second ODI. Brendan Taylor hasn't performed up to his standards so far and will be expected to turn up with a sizeable contribution while the likes of Mire and Masakadza will also be in the spotlight owing to their poor form at the top of the order.

The bowling unit is fairly balanced with Jarvis and Chatara bowling well in tandem while the balance provided by their all-rounders makes them slight favourites for this game inspite of being 2-0 down.

Possible XI: Mire, Masakadza (C), Ervine, Taylor (WK), Williams, Raza, Burl, Moor, Jarvis, Chatara and Tiripano

Match Details

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI

7th July 2019, 3:15 PM IST

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

Pacers are set to enjoy the conditions in Belfast considering the overcast conditions with the batsmen also expected to make merry once they get themselves in.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor is perhaps the best batsmen from both sides and should be picked inspite of his poor form. He has ample experience playing in the top level making him a worth-while option for this game over Lorcan Tucker.

Batsmen: Both Craig Ervine and Andy Balbirnie are must haves with their form taken into consideration. Along with them, Paul Stirling is also a decent option to have in the side while Masakadza could also be opted for if the balance of the side suffices.

Allrounders: As many as four allrounders can be opted for with Sean Williams and Kevin O'Brien due for a big score this Sunday. Shane Getkate has also impressed with his bowling ability and should pick a wicket or two while Sikander Raza's ability to score quick runs is also great to have in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Kyle Jarvis and Tim Murtagh are in good form with the ball in hand with the former picking a fifer in Ireland's win. Along with them, one of Boyd Rankin or Tendai Chatara should also suffice as the final bowling option to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Brendan Taylor and Paul Stirling are the ideal candidates for the mantle of captaincy while the all-round abilities of Sean Williams is also a decent option to defer to. Considering the nature of the pitch, Boyd Rankin is also a fair bet with his ability to extract extra bounce to rattle oppositions.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Shane Getkate, Kevin O'Brien, Sikander Raza, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Boyd Rankin and Tim Murtagh. Captain: Brendan Taylor, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Shane Getkate, Sean Williams, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara. Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams