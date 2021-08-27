IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland is set to take place at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Ireland resume their ICC T20 World Cup preparations as they look to build on their recent performances in this format. However, they face a decent Zimbabwe side who are filled with youth and experience and should give the Irish a run for their money.

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Simi Singh and Craig Young

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Donald Tiripano

Match Details

IRE vs ZIM, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 27th August 2021, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons in Dublin with ample help on offer for the pacers. The batters will look to keep wickets in hand early on before going big. There is some turn on offer as well, keeping the spinners interested in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brendan Taylor: Star 'keeper Brendan Taylor has been in decent form this year with a heap of runs under his belt. He will be keen to continue his good form in today's game as well, with the Zimbabwean slated to bat in the top order.

Batsman

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling comes into the game on the back of a man-of-the-match performance in The Hundred final for Southern Brave. Explosive with the bat and handy with the ball, Stirling is surely a must-have in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wesley Madhevere: Wesley Madhevere has been one of Zimbabwe's breakout stars over the last few years. He showed glimpses of his ability in Zimbabwe's previous series against Bangladesh and will be keen to build on it with another big performance with both the bat and ball.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani has grown in leaps and bounds over the last year or so. Blessed with pace and the ability to generate an awkward bounce, Muzarabani should pick up a wicket or two if picked in your fantasy team for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Mark Adair (IRE)

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Important stats for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 2167 runs in 81 T20Is, Bat Average: 28.89

Joshua Little - 14 wickets in 19 T20Is, Strike-Rate: 27.71

Blessing Muzarabani - 25 wickets in 18 T20Is, Bowling Average: 22.52

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Sean Williams, Simi Singh, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Josh Little and Mark Adair

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Brendan Taylor

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Kevin O'Brien, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Sikandar Raza, Simi Singh, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Josh Little and Craig Young

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Wesley Madhevere

Edited by Samya Majumdar