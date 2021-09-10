IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday.

The Zimbabweans put in a complete performance in the previous game to take a 1-0 lead in the series. They will be looking to seal a series win with another such performance today, but they will be wary of a wounded Irish side capable of bouncing back with aplomb.

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, William Porterfield, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young and Andy McBrine

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

IRE vs ZIM, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 10th September, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on with some help available for the bowlers as well. While there isn't much movement off the surface, the pacers should get extra bounce to keep the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brendan Taylor: Brendan Taylor had a decent outing in the previous game, but he would have loved to get a big one. Given his experience and skill, Taylor should ideally get the nod over Lorcan Tucker, who is slated to bat in the lower-middle order.

Batsman

Andy Balbirnie: Andy Balbirnie couldn't get going in the previous game as he fell cheaply in the middle overs. However, Balbirnie is one of the best batsmen in the Irish team and should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Simi Singh: Although Simi Singh had a wonderful outing with the ball in the previous game, he couldn't turn up with the bat. But with the pitch playing into his favor, Singh is a must-have in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani was the star of the show in the previous game with four wickets to his name. His ability to generate extra bounce and movement makes him a difficult proposition for the Irish batters, making him a good addition to your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) - 128 points

William Porterfield (IRE) - 92 points

Sean Williams (ZIM) - 99 points

Important stats for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 4906 runs in 131 ODI matches, SR: 86.42

Mark Adair - 10 wickets in 3 matches in T20I series vs ZIM, Bowl Average: 5.70

Sikandar Raza - 3002 runs and 62 wickets in 106 ODIs

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Sean Williams, Dion Myers, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Luke Jongwe and Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Sean Williams. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

IRE vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Sean Williams

Edited by Samya Majumdar