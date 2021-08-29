IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland is set to take place at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

The Zimbabweans got the better of Ireland courtesy of a brilliant bowling effort. Although they will be eyeing another big performance in the series, they will be wary of a wounded Ireland side itching to level the series in this much-awaited clash on Sunday.

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Simi Singh and Craig Young

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Craig Ervine (c), Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara

Match Details

IRE vs ZIM, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 29th August 2021, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The pacers should ideally get some extra bounce and swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions. The spinners will be key in the middle overs with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva has been Zimbabwe's best batter in the format over the last few months. With his ability to take the bowlers on early on in his innings, he will be key for Zimbabweans in this fixture.

Batsman

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling couldn't convert a start in the previous game as the Irish missed his expertise in the middle overs. The burly opener could well play a role with the ball as well, making him a must-have in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wesley Madhevere: Wesley Madhevere couldn't get going in the previous game but he remains one of Zimbabwe's better batsmen in the side. With Sean Williams opting out of the limited overs series, Madhevere will be key at the top of the order and his handy off-spin.

Bowler

Craig Young: Craig Young picked up a few wickets in the previous game, using his skills and variations quite well. With conditions suiting him early on, Craig Young's new-ball spell will be crucial in the context of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Wellington Masakadza (ZIM) - 88 points

Simi Singh (IRE) - 99 points

Ryan Burl (ZIM) - 115 points

Important stats for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 2191 runs in 82 T20Is, Bat Average: 28.83

Simi White - 245 runs and 27 wickets in 28 T20Is

Regis Chakabva - 173 runs in 7 T20Is in 2021, SR: 176.53

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs ZIM 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Simi Singh, Luke Jongwe, Craig Young and Ben White

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Wesley Madhevere

IRE vs ZIM 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Wellington Masakadza, Simi Singh, Luke Jongwe, Craig Young and Ben White

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Dion Myers

Edited by Samya Majumdar