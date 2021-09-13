IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Monday.

The Irish were undone by inclement weather in the previous encounter, denying them a chase to level the series. They will look to restore some lost pride and end the series on a high. But the Zimbabweans should prove to be a tough nut to crack, making for a good contest in Belfast.

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, William Porterfield, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young and Andy McBrine

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Match Details

IRE vs ZIM, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 13th September, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Belfast, but the weather could play spoilsport. Although there should be some swing and extra bounce on offer, the batsmen will enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. The spinners will be key in the middle overs given the turn on offer, making for a crucial middle phase for either side. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with DLS likely to come into play in today's game.

Today’s IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brendan Taylor: Veteran Brendan Taylor is set to play his final ODI for Zimbabwe and will be keen to leave on a high. He has been fairly consistent in the last year or so and should get some quick runs at the top of the order.

Batsman

Andy Balbirnie: Andy Balbirnie has failed to get going on this tour despite showing glimpses of his batting prowess. The Irish captain is due for a big knock in the top order, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Simi Singh: Simi Singh has been brilliant with the ball against the Zimbabweans, with his spell in the first ODI also boding well for the home side. He will be key in the middle overs once again as Ireland searche for a series-leveling win in Belfast.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani has been the go-to bowler for Zimbabwe with his knack of picking up wickets serving Zimbabwe well. With conditions suiting his ability, Muzarabani is a must-have in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) - 161 points

William Porterfield (IRE) - 176 points

Sean Williams (ZIM) - 132 points

Important stats for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 4939 runs in 132 ODI matches, SR: 85.39

Mark Adair - 10 wickets in 3 matches in T20I series vs ZIM, Bowl Average: 5.70

Sikandar Raza - 3002 runs and 62 wickets in 107 ODIs

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs ZIM 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Simi Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Joshua Little and Andy McBrine

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Brendan Taylor

IRE vs ZIM 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Andy Balbirnie, Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Sean Williams, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Craig Young and Andy McBrine

Captain: Sean Williams. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Edited by Samya Majumdar