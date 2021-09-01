IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Bready Cricket Club on Wednesday.

The Irish stormed to a resounding win in the previous game, courtesy of a Kevin O'Brien fifty. They will look to gain a series lead with another such performance, but the Zimbabweans should prove to be a handful in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket.

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher/Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Simi Singh and Craig Young

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Craig Ervine (c), Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara

Match Details

IRE vs ZIM, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 1st September, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Bready with some help on offer for the pacers with the new ball. Although they should get some extra bounce as well, the pacers will need to be wary of the batsmen, who will look to go on the attack from ball one. The spinners should also get into the act in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva has been Zimbabwe's best bet with the bat, with some intent-driven batting in the top order. With batting conditions being good, Chakabva will be eyeing another big performance at the expense of Ireland in today's game.

Batsman

Paul Stirling: Although Paul Stirling has gotten starts in the series, he is due for a big knock at the top of the order. The burly opener is Ireland's best batter and with conditions not helping swing bowling much, he will be key for his side.

All-rounder

Ryan Burl: Ryan Burl has done well in both games with five wickets to his name in the series. With his pinch-hitting ability also coming up trumps at the backend of the innings, Burl is a must-have in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Craig Young: Although Ireland's lead pacer Craig Young has been wayward with his lines and lengths, he has been decent with the new ball. One can bank on his skill and experience in the death overs, making him a handy option for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Shane Getkate (IRE) - 133 points

Kevin O'Brien (IRE) - 115 points

Ryan Burl (ZIM) - 227 points

Important stats for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 61 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 127.08

Simi White - 28 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series

Regis Chakabva - 57 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 142.50

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs ZIM 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Simi Singh, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Craig Young and Ben White

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Dion Myers

IRE vs ZIM 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Paul Stirling, Wesley Madhevere, Andy Balbirnie, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Simi Singh, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, Craig Young and Ben White

Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Simi Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar