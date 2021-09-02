IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Bready Cricket Club on Thursday.

Riding on the exploits of Paul Stirling, Ireland claimed an emphatic win in the previous encounter to inch ahead in the series. However, they will be wary of the Zimbabweans, with the likes of Craig Ervine and Regis Chakabva itching to make an impact in today's game.

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Will McClintock, Neil Rock (wk), Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Ben White, Simi Singh and Joshua Little

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Craig Ervine (c), Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara

Match Details

IRE vs ZIM, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 2nd September, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch has a lot of runs on offer with some help available for the spinners. Although there won't be much swing available for the pacers, there is merit in taking pace off the deliveries. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 expected to be a match-winning total at the venue.

Today’s IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Although Regis Chakabva couldn't get going in the previous game, he has been in fairly decent form in the T20 format. Capable of taking on both the pacers and spinners, Chakabva is certainly one to keep an eye on in this game.

Batsman

Paul Stirling: Fresh off a century in the third T20I, Paul Stirling is bound to be a popular pick in today's IRE vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy teams. With an eye for a big score and possibly his off-spin coming into play early on, Stirling could be in for another big performance.

All-rounder

Ryan Burl: Ryan Burl has been Zimbabwe's best player in this series so far with his leg-spin ruling the roost in the middle overs. His pinch-hitting ability has also worked in Zimbabwe's favor, holding him in good stead ahead of today's encounter.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair was quite impressive in the previous game, picking up two wickets. Capable of swinging the new ball and nailing the yorkers in the death overs, Adair will be Ireland's go-to man for wickets in this mouthwatering clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Shane Getkate (IRE) - 235 points

Paul Stirling (IRE) - 266 points

Ryan Burl (ZIM) - 286 points

Important stats for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 176 runs in 3 matches in this series, SR: 143.09

Ryan Burl - 75 runs and 6 wickets in this series

Regis Chakabva - 64 runs in 3 matches in this series, SR: 120.75

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs ZIM 4th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Simi Singh, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Mark Adair and Joshua Little

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Dion Myers

IRE vs ZIM 4th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Paul Stirling, Milton Shumba, Andy Balbirnie, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Simi Singh, Wesley Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Mark Adair and Joshua Little

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Joshua Little

