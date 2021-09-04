IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

The fifth T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe is set to take place at the Bready Cricket Club on Saturday.

The Irish put in a brilliant performance in the previous game to gain an unassailable lead in the series. However, they will be keen to keep up the momentum against Zimbabwe, who will want to restore some lost pride with a win today.

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing 11 Today

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Will McClintock, Neil Rock (wk), Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Simi Singh and Joshua Little/Barry McCarthy

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Craig Ervine (c), Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara/Ryan Burl

Match Details

IRE vs ZIM, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 4th September, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with some purchase on offer for the spinners. Although the pacers should get movement off the surface with the new ball, it should skid onto the bat nicely. Middle overs will be crucial for both sides with wickets in hand being the key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva has failed to get going in the last two games, something that has dented Zimbabwe's chances of chasing down a big score. However, his ability to take on the pacers makes him a good option ahead of this game.

Batsman

Andy Balbirnie: While the opening duo of Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling have fired on all cylinders, Andy Balbirnie has gone about his work without any fuss. He got off to a start in the previous game and will be looking to sustain his form with a good knock in the final game of the series.

All-rounder

Wesley Madhevere: Wesley Madhevere has shown glimpses of his form at the top of the order but hasn't gone on to get a big one. With Ryan Burl's injury leaving Zimbabwe short on spinners, Madhevere could be a handy option in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Despite playing just two games so far, Mark Adair has been lethal with the new ball with seven wickets to his name. Adding his pinch-hitting ability only sweetens the deal for Adair, who is bound to be a popular pick for Dream11 fantasy teams.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Shane Getkate (IRE) - 325 points

Paul Stirling (IRE) - 317 points

Ryan Burl (ZIM) - 286 points

Important stats for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 215 runs in 4 matches in this series, Bat Average: 71.67

Mark Adair - 7 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Bowl Average: 4.86

Regis Chakabva - 75 runs in 4 matches in this series, SR: 122.95

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Wellington Masakadza, Mark Adair and Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Simi Singh

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Kevin O'Bri, Craig Ervine, Andy Balbirnie, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Luke Jongwe, Mark Adair and Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Simi Singh. Vice-captain: Wesley Madhevere

