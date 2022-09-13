IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 10

Ireland XI (IRE-XI) will be up against Austria (AUT) in the 10th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 10.

Ireland XI have been quite dominant in the European Cricket Championship so far. They have won both their matches and are on top of Group A with four points. In their last outing, Ireland defeated the Czech Republic by 10 wickets with over six overs to spare. They are the favorites to win this game as well.

Austria, on the other hand, have lost both their matches so far and are second from the bottom of the points table. They’ve also been defeated by Ireland XI once already. Austria suffered a nine-wicket loss on that occasion.

IRE-XI vs AUT Match Details, Match 10

The 10th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 13 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE-XI vs AUT, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IRE-XI vs AUT Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. Spinners could come in handy during the middle overs. The boundaries are quite small and therefore, sixes might be a common sight.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 103.4

Average second innings score: 97.6

IRE-XI vs AUT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ireland XI: W-W

Austria: L-L

IRE-XI vs AUT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ireland XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Ireland XI Probable Playing 11

John Matchett, Max Burton (wk), Seamus Lynch, Jared Wilson (c), Cameron Melly, Scott Macbeth, Cian Robertson, Carson McCullough, Matthew Humphreys, Mikey O'Reilly, and Finn Catherwood

Austria Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Austria Probable Playing 11

Navin Wijesekera, Zeshan Arif, Razmal Shigiwal, Daniel Eckstein, Sikandar Hayat, Baseer Khan, Jaweed Zadran, Mehar Cheema (C), Qadargul Utmanzai, and Itibarshah Deedar, and Aqib Iqbal

IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Burton (2 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 340)

M Burton is the perfect wicket-keeper choice for your IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Side. Having batted in two innings, he is yet to be dismissed. He has scored 51 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 340.

Top Batter pick

S Lynch (2 matches, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 327.77)

S Lynch is the leading run-scorer for Ireland XI in the ECC T10 so far. He has hammered 59 runs at a staggering strike rate of 327.77.

Top All-rounder pick

A Yousuf (2 matches, 36 runs and 1 wicket)

A Yousuf has scored 36 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 211.76. He has also taken a wicket and will back himself to succeed here against Ireland XI.

Top Bowler pick

D Eckstein (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.00)

D Eckstein has picked up three wickets for Austria in just two matches so far. He has a bowling average of 16 and will face a stern test against the in-form batters of Ireland XI.

IRE-XI vs AUT match captain and vice-captain choices

C McCullough

C McCullough hasn’t had the opportunity to bat yet. However, he has been in astounding form with the ball and has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. He will be a great captaincy pick for your IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M O’Reilly

M O’Reilly has been the leader of the bowling unit for Ireland XI. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 5.33 and an unbelievable economy rate of four.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Burton 51 runs 125 points M O’Reilly 3 wickets 111 points S Lynch 59 runs 106 points D Eckstein 3 wickets 105 points M Humphreys 3 wickets 103 points

IRE-XI vs AUT match expert tips

The combination of M Burton and S Lynch has been in lethal form with the bat and can also prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy.

IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Burton

Batters: S Lynch, R Shigiwal, Q Utmanzai

All-rounders: C McCullough, A Yousuf, J Forbes

Bowlers: M O’Reilly, D Eckstein, M Humphreys, J Zadran

IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

IRE-XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Burton

Batters: S Lynch, R Shigiwal, Q Utmanzai

All-rounders: C McCullough, A Yousuf, S Hayat

Bowlers: M O’Reilly, D Eckstein, M Humphreys, I Deedar

